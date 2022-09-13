‘Tell Me Lies’ stars hit the red carpet

“Tell Me Lies” follows the relationship of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson James White), stretching from when they meet in college to 8 years down the line. (Marissa Ding | Daily Trojan)

Twilight shifted to dusk near NeueHouse Hollywood on Thursday evening, setting the mood for the warm, friendly and intimate red carpet event ahead. A small group of media personnel, event planners and PR staff intermingled and relaxed while waiting for the event to begin. As the last bit of daylight ebbed away and the streetlights came on, the cast and crew of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies” arrived on the scene. Much like the stars of the show, the night was young, and there was now an air of soft excitement as the event commenced.

From screenwriter and producer Meaghan Oppenheimer, “Tell Me Lies” is the latest college drama to stream on Hulu. Adapted from Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name, the show stars Grace Van Patten, previously seen in “Nine Perfect Strangers,” as Lucy Albright, a college freshman who falls for upperclassman Stephen DeMarco (Jackson James White). The series explores the two characters’ toxic yet exhilarating relationship over the course of eight years.

Oppenheimer and her husband, Tom Ellis, most commonly known for his work in the Netflix show “Lucifer,” were the first to arrive at the red carpet. Oppenheimer credited her ability to relate to the story as what led her to adapt it.

“I think so many people have been really messed-up and thrown off track by a relationship,” Oppenheimer said.

Alicia Crowder, who plays Diana, also read the novel and said “you can’t put it down.”

“It’s so amazing, and it’s perfect for TV too,” she said.

Afterward, the show’s actors and crew streamed into the venue. As each member of the cast arrived, the red carpet grew livelier as they caught up with each other and laughed. The small venue suited the intimate and close nature of not only the show, but also the cast.

Catherine Missal, who plays Lucy’s friend Bree, talked about filming with her co-stars. “The wedding was really fun to shoot because it was the first time we were all meeting each other but the chemistry, we had to all have known each other for eight years, so we all kind of jumped right into it, got on set… It was an instant connection!” Missal said.

The show also saw Van Patten reunited with one of the show’s directors, Jonathan Levine, who she had previously worked with on Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers.”

“I was so happy to hear he was doing [this show]. It was a completely different experience and a completely different show and character. So, it was great to see him in a different light,” Van Patten said. “He did such a great job, and he understood the show so well. ”

Similarly, the cast had an understanding of the message they wanted viewers to take from the show. White said he hopes that audiences won’t interpret this show as a “love story,” but rather as a “representation of toxic behavior.”

“I hope they learn to talk about their feelings,” White said. “I hope that if it reminds them of something from their past, maybe it helps them heal.”

The last star to arrive at the red carpet was executive producer Emma Roberts. All cameras turned to her and there was even greater excitement as she confidently posed for the red carpet.

As the 8 p.m. screening time slowly approached, media personnel began packing up. The cast and crew slowly made their way inside the venue to get ready for the screening, carrying the lively, warm spirit of the red carpet with them inside.

The first three episodes of Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies” aired Sept. 7, with subsequent episodes airing weekly on Wednesdays.