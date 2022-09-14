Written in the stars: What the mercury retrograde means for you

The Mercury Retrograde typically comes around 4 times a year, when Mercury is moving backwards or appears to be moving backwards. In astrology, the phenomena is thought to affect each sign in different ways. (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

Every time Mercury retrograde rolls around, even I, a self-proclaimed astrology connoisseur, am skeptical of whether it truly affects anything. But sure enough, since the start of Mercury retrograde on Sept. 9, multiple friends have told me about past relationships and friendships coming back into their lives. I keep hearing songs that remind me of things that happened in high school and the campus WiFi keeps cutting out whenever I get into a homework groove. On my way back from the football game at Stanford this weekend, my group’s car broke down, and we were stranded in Middle-of-Nowhere, California for six hours.

When a planet is in retrograde, it’s either moving backwards or has the illusion of moving backwards. When Earth and another planet — in this case Mercury — have different orbits, it creates this fateful optical illusion. This month, Mercury is moving backwards from Libra to Virgo instead of the regular Libra to Scorpio transition. Since Mercury is the fastest orbiting planet in the solar system, Mercury retrograde happens more than any other planet’s retrograde — about four times a year, spanning three weeks each time.

Mercury is the planet of communication, travel and technology. During this time, you may run into more technological issues or find it harder to articulate your thoughts. Relationships may falter as healthy communication crumbles. You may desperately need to send a text to a friend only to have your service cut out.

Libra is the sign of a social butterfly, meaning this retrograde has an extra emphasis on relationships, whether they be romantic, platonic or school-related. On Sept. 23, Mercury shifts into Virgo and the retrograde will be (kind of) over. Virgo is related to structure and organization, so everything will feel a lot more grounded with time. Retrogrades have a “shadow period” before and after the backward motion begins. So if you’ve been feeling a little off this semester, that might be because this retrograde’s shadow period started Aug. 21. Unfortunately, it won’t be over until Oct. 17, so hang in there.

As we start to feel the effects of the Mercury retrograde that started Sept. 9, here’s a rundown of what it means for you.

The sky is divided into 12 houses, each ruling a different area of life. Knowing your rising sign, the sign that you come across as when someone first meets you, (which you can find through an online birth chart calculator) tells you what house Mercury will be in during this retrograde, and therefore what areas may bring you the most turmoil in the coming weeks. You can also look at your Mercury or sun signs (your sun sign is the sign you likely know and look at when you read your horoscope), as similar themes may also apply.

Aries

Aries will particularly have trouble with partnerships at the start of Mercury retrograde. When retrograde ends, it is important to rebuild connections with yourself through healthy habits and self care. Basically, love yourself before you love someone else, Aries.

Taurus

Tauruses may have a hard time settling into a routine this month, but it is important to take time for yourself as much as possible. On Sept. 23, you will find yourself settling back into your creative nature and finding time to pick up hobbies you may have lost touch with during the retrograde.

Gemini

Geminis may also have a hard time getting creative juices flowing and may also experience difficulties and miscommunications in romantic relationships. As the retrograde ends, focus on creating a calming home environment. It might be time to invest in some candles, some calming lighting, plants and anything else that makes you feel at home. Also make sure to keep in touch with your family and hometown friends.

Cancer

Cancer, you may face difficulties with your household chores this month. Make sure to communicate with your roommates and get on top of any cleaning before it becomes unmanageable. Coming out of retrograde, you may find that your communication challenges become triumphs, and you’ll actually thrive in this department.

Leo

More than other signs, you will face communication challenges this season, Leo. Be sure to keep your electronics charged and proofread before you send an email. When Mercury enters your house of finances and possessions, you may find positive changes in your career. It also may be a good time to enter raffles and play in the lottery, just make sure to wait until the shadow period ends on Oct. 7 to do so.

Virgo

Keep a tight hold on your possessions, make sure you’re locking your doors and make sure the person you trust to watch your stuff in the library is actually paying attention. It also may be wise to refrain from making any investments until the retrograde ends. Mercury enters your sign on the 23rd, so this will be prime time for self-reflection. Take a few minutes when you can to journal, you might be surprised at what you find.

Libra

The next couple of months will be intense for Libra placements. Mercury is in retrograde in your house of the self, and moves into your house of spirituality and healing at the end of the month. Now is a time to look inward and reflect as much as possible. After Sept. 23, you may see some rapid changes in your self growth. While it may be intense, don’t resist it.

Scorpio

Scorpio placements may have a difficult time in regards to growth this month. Focus on your daily routine and don’t try to force too much self-reflection. At the end of retrograde, you may find you have a stronger sense of community in places you weren’t even looking. Lean into this.

Sagittarius

You may feel a little isolated during this retrograde and may find yourself running into obstacles when trying to make social plans. Although frustrating for the social Sagittarius, remember to make time for yourself. By the month’s end, you’ll be more secure in your school work and social standing and find it easier to balance these different aspects of your life.

Capricorn

Capricorns will face difficulties in their strong suit of work ethic this month. Remember that it’s okay to take a break or go out every now and then. At retrograde’s end, you may find an exciting travel opportunity presented to you or another new experience.

Aquarius

I’m surprised I’m not an Aquarius rising, because your car could definitely break down during this retrograde. Be sure to fill up on gas, arrive at the airport early and take other precautions if you are planning on traveling this month. When Mercury moves into Virgo, you will experience a major transformation as a result of what you learned during the retrograde.

Pisces

Pisces like to find comfort in daydreaming, but that may be difficult for you this month as your schedule gets busier. Channel your creative energy into your work, you may be pleased at what comes from it. When retrograde ends, you may find new friendships or romantic relationships that can help foster your creativity.

Jenna Peterson is junior writing about anything and everything horoscope related. She is also a news editor of the Daily Trojan.