Volleyball returns for Trojan Challenge



Women’s volleyball is off to a 5-3 start, with an opportunity to pick up three more wins this weekend at the Trojan Challenge at Galen Center. (Chris Bibona | Daily Trojan)

After competing at the Bluejay Invitational and splitting matches with the University of Hawai’i over the last two weeks, the women’s volleyball team will return home to compete in the Trojan Challenge this weekend. USC will face New Mexico State University, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and San Jose State University beginning Thursday.

The Trojans previously set out to Omaha, Nebraska to compete in the Bluejay Invitational hosted by Creighton University. After defeating University of Northern Iowa, the team struggled against No. 17 Creighton and No. 16 University of Kentucky, losing both matches. The team felt defeated after ending the tournament with a 1-2 record.

“We did not feel great after that last match,” said sophomore setter Mia Tuaniga. “[We] lost focus during that second match and, after being in this group for two to three months, we want to blend in [and have good] work ethic throughout the whole match, whether it’s physical or mental”.

In hopes of regaining momentum and avoiding a losing streak, the volleyball team traveled to Honolulu to face Hawai’i on back-to-back nights. Reminiscent of their start to the Bluejay Invitational, the Trojans won 3-1 the first night.

However, the Trojans lost a close 2-3 match against Hawaii the next night. After the loss, the team emphasized that they are still trying to find their blend as a team.

“Our main goal right now is trying to find our team identity,” said senior outside hitter Skylar Fields. “We have 11 new people on our team — seven freshmen and four transfers — so we’re just trying to figure out how to gel with one another.”

Although there have been highs and lows early in the season, the team’s central goal is to work better together.

“Our shorter term goal is trying to get better with each other every day in practice,” Tuaniga said. “One of the biggest things we’ve learned from those two matches altogether is consistency. Consistency, whether it’s defense or offense, but also in our mentality.”

With 11 new members and players missing time due to injuries, the team has not yet had a chance to play at full strength.

“We got 11 new players out of 16, and two of the original are still hurt, so really 11 out of 14 players are brand new to the program” said head coach Brad Keller.

According to Fields, for the team to be great, it really is about trying to find that mold to be consistent.

“We’re still trying to gel,” Fields said, hoping that once that gel comes together, it’ll be easier “to win matches.”

The team has been exceptional in their efforts to bond with one another. Coach Keller said that the team went on a retreat and spent a lot of time enjoying each other’s company.

“[It is] really important down the road, especially as we acclimate and get used to each other. Teams that become great — it takes time,” Keller said. “The faster we can get them on the same page, the better off it’s going to be and the quicker it’s going to be.”

Now returning home to host the Trojan Challenge, the team looks to be consistent throughout the entire game and to have a winning mentality.

The women’s volleyball program has been proven to start off strong in the first set but has allowed other teams to catch up and take the lead.

The volleyball team faces New Mexico State at the Galen Center Thursday at 7 p.m.