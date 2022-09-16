Soccer uses strong start for win over UCI



Junior midfielder Alexa Gonzalez has played 266 minutes in six matches, after playing just 18 last season. (Louis Chen | Daily Trojan)

Women’s soccer outscored UC Irvine 3-2 yesterday at their first home game since Sept. 1. The Trojans entered the game hungry for a win after a draw at Nebraska last Sunday that ended the team’s three-game winning streak.

“We needed something fresh and something new and I was really proud of how we started and the changes that we made,” said Head Coach Jane Alukonis in an interview with the Daily Trojan before the game.

With 12 shots attempted, the Trojans gave their home crowd a dominant performance in the first half. It didn’t take long for USC to find its rhythm. With an assist from sophomore midfielder Helena Sampaio and junior midfielder Croix Bethune, junior defender Zoe Burns scored the game’s first goal within four minutes.

According to Burns, the Trojans are “looking to dominate the Pac-12,” and the team’s performance today shows they are on the right track to do so.

Almost six minutes after her first goal, Burns assisted sophomore midfielder Simi Awujo. Following in their lead, sophomore midfielder Aaliyah Farmer scored off a rebounded header from the opposing team in an impressive goal of her own. The Trojans’ skillful scoring spree left them with a 3-0 lead by halftime.

At the start of the second half, UC Irvine was looking to get on the scoreboard and answered with a goal from sophomore forward Sophie Gillies in the 50th minute, making the game 3-1.

A penalty kick was awarded to sophomore forward Simone Jackson, but the Trojans’ chance to extend their lead was blocked by redshirt junior goalkeeper Glo Hinojosa as she saved the shot in the 67th minute.

A newfound attack from the Anteaters earned them a second goal by freshman midfielder Emilie Castagna in the 82nd minute of play. Suddenly, the Trojans’ 3-0 lead diminished and a win hung in the balance of the remaining eight minutes of play.

“Game management is super important because in games like this, everyone gets super anxious,” Alukonis said.

With less than 10 minutes on the clock, the Anteaters looked for an equalizer that never came. In the second half, the Trojans “took the foot off the pedal a little bit,” and while this did not cost them the game, it will be a “lesson learned from today,” Alukonis said.

Relentlessly battling for the win under the excessive heat of the Southern California sun proved the physical and mental strength of the Trojans. Despite UC Irvine’s strong second half, the Trojans’ team unity was on display throughout the game.

“When they come back a bit, you always go back to your team mentality and just remembering that the confidence you have in each other is always gonna be what you rely on,” Burns said, stressing the importance of being able to “look at each other and understand that we are going to be fine.”

Thursday’s game was the Trojans’ last non-conference game as the Pac-12 season is set to begin next week. As for what to expect from the team throughout the rest of the season, Alukonis said USC women’s soccer is looking “to be as dangerous as we can be.”

The Trojans look to build on this win next Friday at 2 p.m. against Stanford at Soni McAllister Field.