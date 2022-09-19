Football Fanatics: Why El Clásico is the most culturally profound football rivalry

Netflix recently released a documentary titled “The Figo Affair: The Transfer That Changed Football,” which follows legendary professional football player Luis Figo’s controversial £37.2 million transfer from Catalan outfit FC Barcelona to bitter rivals Real Madrid CF in the summer of 2000. The mesmerizing fusion of never-before-seen footage and revealing talking head interviews immerses the viewers in one of the most poignant moments in professional soccer history.

Subsequently, Figo’s scalding departure demoralized FC Barcelona and preceded four excruciating trophyless seasons. Real Madrid’s club president, Florentino Pérez, continued his lavish spending and engineered the infamous “Galactico” era, where the likes of talented players such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário and David Beckham donned the jersey. Pérez’s extravagant acquisitions completely altered the international soccer market and encouraged the exorbitant transfer fees apparent today (but that is a topic better saved for another day).

As an avid soccer fan, I have always followed different national leagues throughout Europe. I only passively support Real Madrid precisely because of their famed “Galactico” era and tune into their games when it’s either in the Champions League or during El Clásico. However, after watching the documentary and reading into the rivalry’s creation and origins, I began questioning my perception of both clubs and wanted to determine what made this derby particularly special.

History of Betrayal

Figo’s controversial transfer from Barcelona to Real Madrid only adds to the countless transactions between the two club giants. One of Real Madrid’s famed Galactico players, Ronaldo Nazário, spent a season in Barcelona and experienced an injury-riddled spell at Inter Milan before eventually signing for Real Madrid in 2002. To be fair, Ronaldo eventually severed ties with Inter Milan after signing for direct city rivals, AC Milan, in 2007. Legendary Cameroonian player, Samuel Eto’o enjoyed five fruitful seasons at Barcelona despite representing Real Madrid when he was 16.

However, due to Spain’s history as a country, endearing Barcelona figures who decide to move to Real Madrid dishearten Catalonians. “The Figo Affair” briefly mentioned the established feud between not only the two Spanish clubs but also between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Figo’s transfer exacerbated long-standing animosities originating from political and economic differences.

Repression Under Francoist Spain

Francisco Franco’s victory in the Spanish Civil War during the 1930s signaled extensive changes in Spain’s bureaucracy and bestowed Catalan repression. Perverse Spanish nationalism targetted the Catalan language, expression and regional autonomy. Consequently, Barcelona and its football grounds represented a refuge for Catalans evading language censorship and oppression from Spanish authorities. The newly formed government effectively controlled club operations and ostracized any resistance.

Sports historians argue back and forth regarding Franco’s influence on Spain’s domestic soccer competitions and seemingly biased support towards Real Madrid, the sport beacon emblematic of the country’s capital. Regardless, Barcelona fell victim to Franco’s dictatorial regime and suffered culturally in the decades following the Civil War.

Tale of Two Cities

Politically, Catalonia continues its effort to attain independence from Spain. Shortly after Spain transitioned from Franco’s regime, Catalonia utilized its newly acquired liberty toward referendums, but Spain’s unified sovereignty in its 1978 constitution constricted Catalan efforts. Catalonia’s attempted referendum in 2017 ultimately fell in the final hurdle due to Spain determining efforts were illegal, which led to authority crackdown on ballot papers and polling stations. Barcelona’s motto, “Més que un club,” roughly translates to “More than a club,” as Catalan’s historical bouts for sovereignty remain intrinsic to the club’s values.

Conversely, Madrid’s status as Spain’s capital helped galvanize and accelerate their ascendence to football in its beginning years. Madrid figures created the first professional Spanish football tournament, known as the Copa del Rey, as a tribute to King Alfonso XIII. Additionally, despite companies’ interest in forming other football federations and a separate club union, Real Madrid received backing from King Alfonso XIII, which consequently dismantled other organizations.

Pinnacle of Football

El Clásico remains one of the most mainstream football rivalries due to the competitive profiles of both clubs, which are sporting giants domestically and internationally. Barcelona has won five total Champions League titles, four of which came in the last two decades, and they have won the Spanish League Championship a staggering 26 times. However, Real Madrid has won the European Cup 14 times and has been the domestic champions a mind-boggling 35 times.

Regardless of the controversial history between the two clubs, El Clásico will continue presenting refined football performances and will continue to be the pinnacle of professional football.

Hector Almendarez is a junior writing about soccer clubs and their passionate fanbases. He is also the sports editor.