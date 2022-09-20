Remi Wolf bewitches all at her largest concert yet

Remi Wolf performed at the shrine for 102nd show of her “Gwingle Gwongle” tour, performing songs like “Sexy Villain,” “Quiet on Set” and “Photo ID.” (Kimberly Aguirre | Daily Trojan)

With bright fabrics, glittery makeup and whimsical patterns, every Hollywood red carpet was put to shame by attendees of Remi Wolf’s concert at the Shrine Saturday.

An icon of unapologetic authenticity and optimism in the face of obstacles, Wolf continually demonstrates how empowering it is to celebrate full creative freedom in both art and everyday life. It’s no surprise that the crowd was as stylish and colorful as the queen of fun herself.

Saturday’s show was as vibrant as the 101 others that came before it… this year alone! The Shrine marked the latest stop in her Gwingle Gwongle Tour. Her enthralling stage presence, gorgeous background visuals and stage decor, which consists of her signature giant flower lights and a wacky couch, were all still present.

Wolf left no part of the stage unexplored during her performance: skipping, doing cartwheels, popping bubbles, chasing her bassist around the couch and, most notably, pulling off a playful exchange between her vocals and the guitar riffs, showcasing her incredible vocal range.

While Remi Wolf is well-known for her energetic personality and danceable, upbeat songs—such as the hit single “Photo ID” that catapulted her to worldwide fame—her discography is far from unvaried.

Wolf resonates with so many because her music and performances allow for catharsis. She is not afraid to disclose her deepest insecurities and worst life experiences with her lyrics. During transitions between songs, she narrated personal anecdotes and the stories behind the lyrics, some of which were tales of heartbreak—something she has never been scared to share with her audience.

On the anniversary of the release of “Liquor Store,” the opening track of her debut album, “Juno,” Wolf posted the story of its conception on her Instagram.

“The day I wrote ‘Liquor Store’ were some of the worst but most necessary hours I’ve pretty much ever lived through.. I called [my producer], hysterical, and told him I wanted to record… in a matter of four hours, we pretty much had finished… I still have never been so proud of a song. It was so real, overflowing with energy and feeling,” she wrote. Wolf’s live performance achieves exactly that.

She continued, “I’m happy that I am open and willing enough to share some of my struggles in my songs and in writing. Not only because someone out there may be able to relate and feel a bit more understood, but the opportunity it gives me to understand myself better.”

Wolf’s music creates a special connection between artist and listener, which might explain why Wolf had no choice but to share the mike with the crowd in her latest concert. The audience deafeningly sang every word and chanted her name numerous times but were sure to respectfully quiet down when she spoke between songs.

The whole experience was both individually and collectively enjoyed. At one point Wolf encouraged the crowd to talk to their neighbor and also asked how many were studying at her alma mater, USC. She switched places with her drummer for what they now call the “ritual of affirmations,” a tradition in which Wolf plays drums while Conor Malloy encourages everyone to repeat after him. The affirmations ranged from “my friends and family don’t secretly hate me” to “I know how to do my taxes” to “I am Dua Lipa.” The audience gleefully played along, laughing, hugging their friends and yelling each response from the top of their lungs.

Although she was suffering from bronchitis in this performance, her singing was impeccable as ever. After salvaging a silent high note with creative improvisation, she denounced it by yelling “bronchitis, my ass!”

Notably, she rewarded longtime fans with a song from her EP “I’m Allergic to Dogs,” “Down the Line,” performing the fan-favorite for the first time in over three years. Between headbanging, jumps, grunts and shouts, she delivered an ardent performance of “Michael,” a song that came out earlier this year on the deluxe version of “Juno.” While the studio versions of her songs are amazing in their own right, so are her live performances, each adding fresh new layers and variations to her art. This freedom is key to Wolf, as it allows for experimentation and artistic growth, but most of all, an incomparable fun time for both her and her fans.

By the end of the night, and on the brink of tears, Wolf emotionally announced this was the biggest show of her life. As she thanked the crowd, she created an intimate moment in the Shrine between herself and the fans.

“I wouldn’t be coming out here without your support,” she said. “This world is so goddamn heinous, and I’m just happy that I’m with you all in this room together, to make this memory together, in this space of positivity, and expression, and art, thank you for being here tonight, from the bottom of my heart. I love you all so much.” It’s moments like these, balanced by Remi’s commanding stage presence, that make her concerts an unforgettable experience.