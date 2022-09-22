Two additional fraternities join UPIFC

Phi Delta Theta leadership released a statement detailing their plans to maintain membership in both the USC IFC and the UPIFC. (Melissa Cabello-Cuahutle | Daily Trojan file photo)

Following the disaffiliation of eight fraternities to form the University Park Interfraternity Council, two more fraternities, Phi Sigma Kappa and Phi Delta Theta, have joined UPIFC while maintaining their membership in the USC Interfraternity Council.

The fraternities are listed as members on both the UPIFC and IFC websites. It is unclear how the two fraternities are able to maintain membership in the USC IFC while also being members of the new UPIFC, as the UPIFC touts itself as a “coalition of fraternities previously affiliated with the University of Southern California.”

The UPIFC declined the Daily Trojan’s request for comment on the fraternities’ simultaneous membership in both councils and instead referred the question to the USC IFC. The USC IFC did not respond to inquiries on the matter.

In a statement to the Daily Trojan Tuesday, Phi Delta Theta leadership confirmed that as of August, “the California Delta Chapter of Phi Delta Theta elected to join the UPIFC while maintaining its membership in the USC IFC.”

“This decision was made to facilitate an ongoing dialogue with USC that we hope shapes and fosters an environment promoting collaboration and reasonable accountability,” Phi Delta Theta wrote in its statement.

Phi Sigma Kappa did not respond to the Daily Trojan’s request for comment.

As members of both the UPIFC and USC IFC , Phi Sigma Kappa and Phi Delta Theta will be expected to abide by the policies of both interfraternity councils, which includes the ban on first semester freshmen rush. This was reflected in the UPIFC’s rush sign-up form, which mentioned both Phi Sigma Kappa and Phi Delta Theta’s “partial affiliation” with the University, indicating that “freshmen were not allowed to participate in recruitment nor become a new member” of these chapters for the Fall 2022 semester.

“By making this decision, we will both experience the benefits of a recognized student organization and continue to be subject to standard University rules while following regulations set by the new UPIFC,” Phi Delta Theta wrote in its statement.

Though not officially listed as members of the UPIFC, Delta Tau Delta and Kappa Sigma were also on the UPIFC’s rush sign-up sheet. The UPIFC rush sign-up form listed them as partially affiliated with the University. Both fraternities did not respond for comment when asked about their affiliation status.

Phi Delta Theta wrote that through its decision to join the UPIFC while maintaining membership in the USC IFC, its goal is to “maintain a sense of unity and to allow continued communication amongst organizations on ‘The Row.’”