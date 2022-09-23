Eight memoirs everyone should read

(Aylish Turner | Daily Trojan)

As college students with club meetings to attend, endless essays to do and social lives to salvage, it can be hard to make time for assigned reading — let alone reading for pleasure. Whether you’re someone who updates Goodreads daily or has not read a book for fun in 10 years, it’s impossible to deny the power of storytelling. And, especially, the power of the memoir.

Memoirs are unique because they allow readers a glimpse into the author’s life and experiences. They can expose readers to new cultures and allow readers to gain a better understanding of those around them.

So, if you are able to find some time in your busy schedule, here are eight memoirs that are guaranteed to expand your worldview.

“Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner

Michelle Zauner, lead singer of the band Japanese Breakfast, released her debut memoir “Crying in H Mart” in 2021. Since then, the book has skyrocketed in popularity, remaining on the New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list for over a year. “Crying in H Mart” is an absolutely heart-wrenching must-read for everyone. Through the discussion of her mother’s battle with terminal cancer, Zauner dives into discussions of culture, food and her Korean American identity. The title “Crying in H Mart” introduces the idea of food as a cultural identifier, a motif which continues throughout the memoir as Zauner uses Korean food to connect with her mother. An important reflection on culture, identity and familial relationships, Zauner’s “Crying in H Mart” is devastating and gripping in the best ways.

“I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy

Many of us grew up watching Jennette McCurdy as the tough yet lovable cool-girl Sam Puckett on “iCarly.” You might have even wanted to be like her — confident, funny and living the life of a web star. Still, all McCurdy ever wanted was freedom from the role. In her memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” McCurdy sheds light on the abuse that she faced both behind-the-scenes of Nickelodeon and in her own home. The book details the emotional abuse McCurdy’s mother inflicted upon her in the most touching and heartbreaking way. This memoir was unexpected, but an absolutely necessary read.

“Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

In this letter to his son, Ta-Nehisi Coates uses his experience growing up as a Black man in Baltimore, Maryland as an instruction manual for life. “Between the World and Me” is Coates’ lyrical masterpiece, giving readers a glimpse into what it means to be a Black man in America. This heart-wrenching memoir details many of Coates’ experiences, but it truly shines in Coates’ understanding of history and suggestions on how to move forward. “Between the World and Me” explores the ways that we keep living despite the obstacles that try to hold us back.

“Educated” by Tara Westover

“Educated” illustrates Westover’s experience in a survivalist family who trusted no one other than themselves; she was forced to fight for everything, most importantly the ability to attend school. While so many of us take education for granted, Westover grew up in an environment where her education was not valued. “Educated” does not only delve into Westover’s struggle, but also highlights why education is so valuable yet still inaccessible to so many.

“Real American: A Memoir” by Julie Lythcott-Haims

Growing up as a biracial Black woman in America, Julie Lythcott-Haims certainly faced her fair share of struggles. The title of the book, “Real American,” truly sums up Lythcott-Haims. Growing up in America with a white mother and a Black father, she speaks about a number of quintessential American experiences, both good and bad. “Real American” showcases the often harsh realities of living as a Black woman in America, while speaking on complicated issues of identity that we can all relate to in some capacity.

“¡Hola Papi!: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons” by John Paul Brammer

The idea for “¡Hola Papi!” began with John Paul Brammer’s advice column of the same name in Grindr’s magazine INTO. With the popularity of his advice column, Brammer turned a collection of essays about growing up as a queer Latino in a small town into a heartfelt and hilarious memoir. Brammer’s unique ability to tackle complex issues in a lighthearted way makes this memoir special — even using Lady Gaga to discuss his complex experience with internalized homophobia. This memoir is a fantastic read for queer people, but regardless of whether you identify as LGBTQ+ or not, “¡Hola Papi!” is guaranteed not only to make you laugh out loud but also to help you learn.

“Red Azalea” by Anchee Min

In “Red Azalea,” Anchee Min recounts her harrowing experience growing up in Mao Zedong’s China. Both emotional and informational, this memoir will give you eyes into that period of China’s history. From working in a labor camp and beginning a forbidden romance with another woman to winning the lead role in a Communist propaganda film, Min’s life was never typical. “Red Azalea” illuminates all of the unimaginable tragedy in Mao’s China while remaining deeply personal and heartfelt.

“I Remember Nothing and Other Reflections” by Nora Ephron

Nora Ephron is the woman responsible for so many of the beloved rom-coms we love to rewatch, with her credits including legendary titles such as “When Harry Met Sally…” (1989) and “You’ve Got Mail” (1998). Ephron created so many beloved films, and while less popular, her books are just as iconic. “I Remember Nothing” is Ephron’s collection of essays telling stories of her life from childhood to old age. Ephron’s musings on her life are an absolute must-read, with “I Remember Nothing” being funny, witty and scarily relatable.