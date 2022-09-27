Quarterback Jake Jensen trusts the process

Jake Jensen made the 2018 All-State 6A second team during his senior year of high school at Pleasant Grove High School in Utah. (Photo courtesy of USC Athletics)

Sometimes, after the official end of practice, you can catch USC’s newest transfer quarterback emerging from the practice field late after getting in extra work with Head Coach Lincoln Riley.

And no, the newest QB transfer is not the Beats by Dre-sponsored, number 13 wearing, Heisman candidate Caleb Williams.

In a less heralded but important move, Lincoln Riley recruited another transfer quarterback to add to his ranks behind Williams.

Standing at 6-foot-2, weighing 210 pounds and wearing number 17, from Pleasant Grove, Utah, it’s sophomore QB Jake Jensen, who transferred from, well…how and why Jensen ended up here is a complex story, albeit an incredible one.

“I think it worked out the way it’s supposed to be,” Jensen said.

It definitely worked out the best for the team.

“Jake’s been awesome. Cool story, kind of just stumbled upon him,” Riley said. “We’re thrilled he came aboard.”

When he emerges from under the radar, his story that Coach Riley mentioned is one that everyone will be talking about.

Coming out of Pleasant Grove High school, Jensen was a three-year starter who was labeled a pro-style QB prospect, but received no stars and thus, zero scholarship offers.

He committed to BYU as a preferred walk-on in 2019, but didn’t immediately show up to school that fall. Instead, he headed to Argentina.

Vying for a shot to play quarterback at a major American university and then heading across the world from said university seems like a bold move, but Jensen had another important priority besides football.

He was serving on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina and planned to stay there a whole year before the coronavirus pandemic cut the mission short.

He finally made it to BYU in the spring of 2021, but he’d leave before ever playing a snap, transferring to Contra Costa Junior College.

From an outsider’s perspective, this may seem bizarre. Jensen essentially left familiar territory to venture into the unfamiliar. He went from BYU, which he called his dream school in a tweet in 2019 and has a big football program sponsored by his church, to a junior college in California. It’s a bold move not many would make.

But, it was a move that helped Jensen greatly. He threw 22 touchdowns and only 9 interceptions in 10 games at Contra Costa. He only got better as the season went on, putting up his best numbers in the season finale. In a 28-19 win over Foothill JC, Jensen passed for 339 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Now, schools were on notice. He quickly received scholarship offers from UC Berkeley, UNLV and New Mexico.

He committed to New Mexico and was set to move halfway across the country again — until, as he did in the transfer portal all offseason, Lincoln Riley swooped in. After a visit to USC, Jensen quickly decided to become a Trojan instead of a Lobo.

“Coach Riley’s obviously got a great history with quarterbacks, and it’s a quarterback’s dream to be playing under him,” Jensen said.

The defense has appreciated the challenge of playing against him in practice as well.

“It’s been great having him. We go against him every day…he’s always making good throws, he’s a good player and he’s a good guy too,” said freshman cornerback Ceyair Wright, who made an interception in USC’s win against Oregon State on Saturday.

In addition to his athletic ability though, Jensen’s character also caught Riley’s attention from the start.

“We were impressed with Jake’s film, and just as, if not more, impressed with him [as a] person,” Riley said.

Jensen has brought resilience that could only have been built up during his journey to USC, a trait that has especially amazed his Head Coach.

“Really have appreciated his toughness,” Riley said. “He’s a tough kid, and I think at that position that’s a very, very underrated quality.”

Jensen has also been extremely adept to the mental aspect of learning Riley’s offense.

“He’s a fast learner, which has been huge, especially coming in late like he did. He’s very mature, all in, very in tune mentally,” Riley said.

Jensen has needed every bit of his toughness and mental edge to make it to USC through the wild path he’s taken to get here. But now, Jensen finds himself finally somewhat settled. He’s on scholarship, he’s married, he’s made close friends like the other QBs and tight end Lake McRee and he loves being at USC.

“I think I’ve been able to see a lot of different styles of coaching, been able to see different teams, different sides of the game, and I think it’s made me appreciate being here more,” Jensen said. “I love being here, I appreciate the opportunity I have, and I think that my path and where I’ve been has helped with that.”

But, don’t mistake Jensen being settled for being satisfied. He continues to put in the work to be the best quarterback he can be.

With a hardworking attitude and three years of eligibility left plus a redshirt year, Jensen believes he can have a real impact on this program.

“We’ve got a lot of transfers here and we are all here for a reason,” Jensen said.

Keep your eyes on him, because his Trojan career has the potential to be the best chapter of his amazing story.

“He’s a guy I’m confident that when he gets his chance, he will be able to shine,” Riley said.