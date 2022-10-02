Women’s soccer overcomes Oregon State en route to third consecutive win

Sophomore forward Simone Jackson has contributed four goals and two assists in six appearances this season (Tomoki Chien | Daily Trojan).

No. 20 USC women’s soccer secured its sixth win with a 5-1 victory over Oregon State Thursday night. With this win, the Trojans record their 10th consecutive triumph over the Beavers and continue their electric start to Pac-12 conference play.

Following a significant triumph over then No. 19 Stanford, USC looked to come out on top against the highly physical Oregon State suffering from injuries.

“They always defend super hard, play very physical and play very strong,” Head Coach Jane Alukonis said in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game, but I thought every single player that played minutes for us did really well. Everything seemed to click.”

USC dominated the match’s opening minutes with its offensive third of the field, dynamic movement and an aggressive attack. Before the Beavers could take their first shot, USC opened the scoring in the 21st minute when sophomore midfielder Simi Awujo scored her second goal of the season off of a one-touch pass from junior defender Zoe Burns.

As the first half came to a close, sophomore forward Simone Jackson fired a shot outside the penalty area which was tipped into the goal by senior midfielder Croix Bethune — her third goal of the season.

Coming out of halftime, the Beavers were determined to assemble a response to the Trojans’ dominant first-half performance. Within seven minutes, OSU’s junior forward Amber Jackson capitalized on a flicked header, reducing the USC lead to 2-1.

“We always say if we stick to our identity, how we want to play, do the right things and stay really tuned in for every moment, that the score will take care of itself,” Alukonis said in response to the Oregon State score.

Despite the Beavers’ hopes to equalize the match, this goal proved to be the final scoring opportunity for the Oregon State offense.

Bethune regained control of the game as she knocked an OSU defender off the ball, sprinted down the field and assisted Jackson in scoring her fourth goal this season. Bethune’s assist sent USC into a frenzy of three second-half scores.

“I thought [Bethune] had a really special performance … [she] showed great leadership, [and] rolled down and defended in a lot of times where the team really needed it,” Alukonis said. “We talked before the game and I [said], ‘It’s going to be a scrappy game. Just find pockets of space where you see fit and move the ball fast.’ She did all that and more. I was really proud of her leadership, hard work and mentality for the team.”

USC revealed the depth of its roster in the 83rd minute when sophomore forward Kayla Colbert buried an assist from sophomore forward Izzy Kimberly for each of their first this year.

USC’s senior forward Hannah White also scored her first goal of the season and cemented the Trojans’ overwhelming victory over the Oregon State Beavers in the final minute.

Coming off three consecutive wins, the Trojans intend on carrying their momentum into both practice and the heat of Pac-12 conference play.

“The vibes are good, the mood is good, everyone is keeping up the hard work,” Alukonis said. “I’m really excited that we’ll be a contender, hopefully, for the Pac-12 Championship.”

USC will continue its road trip this weekend and face Oregon, who is 1-1-0 in conference play and 5th in Pac-12 standings. Kickoff will be at 12 p.m. PT Sunday.