USC-LAX shuttle to begin over Fall Recess

The Undergraduate Student Government discussed new student outreach programs, campus medical vending machines and the launch of the USC-LAX shuttle program at Tuesday’s Senate meeting.

The Senate also swore in senator Sam Nadol, who replaced former senator Victor Ye. Nadol received the 13th most votes during the Spring 2022 election, making him the first eligible candidate to fill the position.

Nadol campaigned alongside Divya Jakatdar on the values of affordability, accessibility, community and accountability in Spring 2022. As reported by the Daily Trojan, Nadol hoped to boost transportation accessibility by broadening the Fryft time window and geographic radius and to improve coronavirus safety protocols.

In an interview with the Daily Trojan, Ye, who resigned effective Sept. 27, said his resignation was for “personal reasons related to career advancement.” Ye also cited “institutional pushback” within USG as a reason for leaving, and said working with the administration was harder than he expected. Ye did not, however, rule out joining USG again in the future. Ye’s resignation was not discussed at the meeting.

Project managers Carlo DiBernardo and Sara Stienecker announced the launch of “SCÜP” pilot program, a new free shuttle service open to students from USC to the Los Angeles International Airport. Aiming to increase sustainability, safety and savings, the program will operate for 17 days for the rest of the semester, beginning with the upcoming Fall Recess between Oct. 13 to Oct. 14. Buses in operation will be leased through Gold Coast transit.

“I’m sure many people would have paid $50 for a Lyft to the airport, that’s actually more expensive than my plane ticket,” Steinecker said.

SCÜP will lease 18 bus rides on Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., and nine rides on Thursday from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. Each bus can accommodate up to 55 students and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis through the online signup forum. All buses are fully accessible by those with mobility devices and will accommodate wheelchairs, scooters and other devices up to 30 inches wide, 48 inches long and up to 600 pounds.

Buses will pick up students on McClintock Avenue between the football practice field and the track; however, DiBernardo and Stienecker are planning up to four more stops both on and off campus. A service from LAX back to USC is still being developed.

Funded by USG, the program is expected to accommodate 9,408 riders over the year and incur a total cost of $62,891.84 while removing 17,380 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions.

Similar to the Lyft rideshare program, DiBernardo is working with University to implement the program as an official University service.

“We’re looking to reassess certain metrics that USC Transportation can sign off and say this is a service that is economically sustainable or something that we can actually do,” DiBernardo said.

Steinecker said that with the high-level administrative support and technical paper showing the demonstrated impact of the program in the works, “it’s pretty likely the University would definitely be open to it.”

Senator Michelle Lu discussed her yearly goals, including the widespread adoption of medical vending machines around campus.

By working with USC Pharmacy and USC Chief Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman, Lu hopes to make medical supplies accessible to students around the clock. Vending machines would feature first aid, contraception, menstrual products and over-the-counter medication.

“Injuries happen on campus every day. You’re skateboarding, people fall and sometimes you will have to wait 40 minutes at the [USC] Bookstore or even go to Engemann [Student Health Center] and wait 40 minutes in order to get medical supplies,” Lu said. “This would just be accessible and something that students can quickly access throughout the day.”

Working alongside Van Orman, Lu is looking for places to put the vending machines that ensure both accessibility and privacy.

Lu is also spearheading the charge to integrate the USCard into Apple Wwallet. She’s still researching the logistics of the integration and alternatives in the case that Apple is unable to accommodate the service.

Lu said she also hopes to renovate the “LiveSafe” app to provide students with all points of contact and resources during times of crisis. Developed alongside the USC Department of Public Safety, the app offers push-button calls to DPS, messaging for reporting suspicious activity, crimes in progress, or general safety concerns, and SafeWalk to have friends and family virtually escort students around the area.

While all students are directed to download the app during freshman orientation, Lu wants to promote the usability and services it provides.

“We had a meeting with Dr. Van Orman last Friday, and we are scheduling to meet with the Senior Vice President for Safety in regard to future promotions and improvements of the app,” Lu said.