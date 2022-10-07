L.A. screenings to celebrate Halloween

(Trenyce Tong | Daily Trojan)

The leaves are falling, everyone is drinking pumpkin spice lattes and it’s sweater weather. Ah, it finally feels like fall… just kidding. It’s still 90 degrees in Los Angeles, and I haven’t yet had the opportunity to wear a turtleneck. But that doesn’t mean we Angelenos can’t gaslight ourselves into thinking it’s fall. Since we can’t go apple-picking or jump into a big pile of leaves, we rely on movies to get us into the spooky season vibe. So grab your friends and head out to these Halloween movie screenings happening all throughout the month:

“Carrie” (1976) at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery — Oct. 22

What better way to spend Halloween in L.A. than by watching a movie near a cemetery filled with old dead Hollywood stars! With live music, fun photo booths and food, The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is one of the most popular outdoor screening venues in L.A. In the spirit of the Halloween season, Cinespia will host various Halloween movie screenings at the cemetery, including cult classic “Carrie.”

From constant anxiety attacks to sleepless nights, we can all agree that high school sometimes felt like a never-ending horror movie. Director Brian de Palma brings Stephen King’s supernatural coming-of-age horror novel to life through his colorful and playful techniques. Constantly bullied and berated by her overly religious mother and cruel students at her school, Carrie (Sissy Spacek), an awkward teenage girl, reaches her breaking point and seeks revenge on everyone using her telekinetic powers. Prom turns into a bloody night of chaos and horror as Carrie unleashes her pent-up anger and leaves no one untouched. As De Palma unfolds the horrors of adolescence, you can’t help but relive your own high school nightmares.

“Frankenstein” (1931) with Live Orchestra at The Theatre — Oct. 28-Oct. 29

A mad scientist, a horrific monster, and an angry mob. What else could you want from a classic Halloween movie? As the poster-child of Halloween movies, “Frankenstein” represents all that audiences love about monster films. Based on Mary Shelley’s groundbreaking novel, the film follows the tumultuous relationship of Doctor Frankenstein and his menacing yet troubled monster. Unable to gain the love of his creator, Frankenstein’s monster terrorizes the town, who simply view him as a threat. From the chilling Gothic aesthetics to the unforgettable “It’s Alive!” scene, “Frankenstein” continues to captivate audiences more than ninety years later.

To honor this iconic film, the L.A. Opera will host a special screening with a live orchestra. Despite its impressive cinematography and engaging narrative, the original film lacks a much-needed score, which would enhance the eerie mood of the story. Thus, composer Michael Shirapro will premier his original score live as the film plays simultaneously on the big screen. Pairing this Halloween classic with a live orchestra will truly make this film “alive!

“Hocus Pocus” (1993) at the El Capitan Theatre — Oct. 7-11

Upon its original theatrical release, “Hocus Pocus” was both a box office and critical failure. However, almost thirty years later, this film has become one of the most watched Halloween movies of all time. The historic El Capitan Theatre, located on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, will celebrate this Halloween masterpiece with several screenings alongside a display of iconic props from the film, such as the Spell Book and the witches’ brooms.

Following the story of the Sanderson Sisters (Bette Milder, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy), a trio of quirky witches who come back from the dead hungry for the souls of children, “Hocus Pocus” captures the essence of the Halloween spirit. With fall foliage all around, a talking black cat and potion-brewing witches, this film feels like a warm cup of apple cider on a chilly autumn day (whatever that feels like). No Halloween season would be complete without a viewing of this fan favorite. With the sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2” (2022), recently released on Disney+, it’s the perfect time to revisit the charming and nostalgic original.

On your way out of the El Capitan Theatre, feed your devilish desires and treat yourself to an indulgent hot fudge sundae at the Ghirardelli Soda & Chocolate Shop right next door.

“Beetlejuice” (1988) at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — Oct. 30

As one of the newest landmarks in L.A., the Academy Museum is a great place to visit anytime of the year. In celebration of Halloween, the Academy Museum will screen a month-long marathon of horror films concluding with the zany classic “Beetlejuice.”

Tim Burton, the king of Halloween cinema, shares his nightmarish yet childish perspective of the afterlife in his second feature film. When a wealthy dysfunctional family moves into a haunted house, the ghosts of a newlywed couple (Alec Baldwin and Gena Davis) occupying the home must find a way to scare them away in order to reestablish their peace. In comes Betelguese (Michael Keaton), an obnoxious and insensitive ghoul, who promises to help the dead couple reclaim their house through his slimey antics. With hilarious musical numbers and highly saturated gothic visuals, “Beetlejuice” is definitely not your average Halloween movie. Combining exaggerated horror with slapstick comedy, Burton creates a weirdly charming film that leaves you humming “shake, shake Señora” for the whole day.