NCT 127 reunites with L.A. fans at concert

NCT 127 performed at the Crypto.com Arena Thursday night as one of two U.S. stops on their “NEO City – The Link” world tour to thousands of their NCTzens. (Kacie Yamamoto | Daily Trojan)

Before NCT 127 even graced the stage, the Crypto.com Arena already resounded with the thunderous screams of thousands of NCTzens, the group’s dedicated fans, Thursday night. The fans’ Neobongs, the group’s lightstick, illuminated the venue: peering down from the balcony, the floor appeared to be littered with a sea of green stars moving in sync with the beat. The atmosphere of anticipation and excitement was palpable as the group’s tracks blaring over the speakers only grew louder leading up to the concert’s kick-off.

As the last pre-recorded song ended, the arena plunged into darkness queuing the crowd’s deafening roar. Every light snapped toward the stage as the group’s nine members emerged dressed in sharp, solid white outfits, the fans only screaming louder as each of them made their way to the center of the stage, forming a line to revel in the elation of their NCTzens. After three years, NCT 127 was finally back in the United States and ready to begin the night with a bang.

The opening segment of the concert began with the group’s experimental smash hit “Kick It,”, as the crowd went berserk upon hearing the song’s opening lyrics, “Let me introduce you to some new things!” Pyrotechnics lining the stage only hyped up the crowd more, further enhancing the group’s performance.

The group immediately transitioned into “Lemonade” and “Cherry Bomb,” two hardcore hip-hop tracks specifically highlighting the group’s rap ability, passing the spotlight to members Mark, Taeyong and Jaehyun as they loudly proclaimed, “I’m the biggest hit on the stage.” The choreography for these two songs was nothing to scoff at either, as the group flawlessly performed strong and compacted movements while staying perfectly in sync with each other.

Having finished their opening stages, the members began their initial greetings to the crowd. As members introduced themselves one by one, fans cheered for each member respectively. Spirits were high as member Johnny explained the meaning behind the tour name, “The Link,’’ yelling that on that day, NCT 127 and NCTzens would “form a link.”

And form a link they certainly did. Though the concert attendance was massive with around 12,000 NCTzens filling the Crypto.com Arena, the emotional bond between NCT 127 and their NCTzens was incredibly intimate. Each of the members, but especially Taeyong and Mark, reiterated how much they had missed their American fans on multiple occasions throughout the night.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus, NCT 127 had been unable to perform in the United States for a few years, making this particular concert dear to both the group and their fans. The time elapsed between the last time they had performed here and now was quite significant — significant enough that the group had released three new full-length albums since their last visit, making this concert the U.S. debut of many songs performed at the show.

Transitioning seamlessly into an upbeat, pop-based segment, NCT 127 performed their songs “Elevator,” “Dreamer” and “Love Song.” Each of the members vibed across the stage, blithely dancing with each other and interacting with stage props as members Haechan, Taeil and Doyoung gave the audience a taste of their live vocal ability, casually belting out their lines with incredible ease. The lighthearted atmosphere conjured by the segment encouraged many fans to dance in place and unabashedly sing along with the idols.

The middle portion of the show was riddled with solos and duets such as “Love Sign,” Haechan and Taeil’s ballad duet in which the two took turns showing off their impressive vocal chops, captivating the audience with their magnificent harmonies. Mark’s solo, “Vibration,” and his duet with Taeyong, “The Himalayas,” displayed the pair’s rap abilities, hyping up NCTzens with their electrifying performances. Jungwoo graced the dimmed stage donning a solid black cowboy outfit and a bejeweled cowboy hat to dance to a remixed version of the group’s Japanese song “Lipstick,” while Yuta enthralled the fans with an enchanting performance of his solo, “Butterfly.”

However, the solo many would argue to be the most memorable of the night was Johnny’s show-stopping, shirtless solo, “Focus,” in which he performed a racy number within a clear, glass room.

Coming together as a full group, the nine members strutted down the extended stage to the center of the crowd, interacting with fans through waves, finger hearts and peace signs. On the middle stage, NCT performed their iconic song, “Regular (English Version).” As Mark would later mention, the addition of “Regular (English Version)” to the setlist was a last-minute decision made when the members recalled just how much American fans adored the song. This adoration definitely showed through as NCTzens aggressively waved their Neobongs and screamed the lyrics as loudly as they possibly could.

The finale of the show contained three of the group’s most recent songs: “Sticker,” “Faster” and “2 Baddies.” At this point, no fan was in their seat, and if they were, they were sorely missing out. The energy had reached a breaking point, climaxing as the arena was overwhelmed with cheers, pyrotechnics, lasers and confetti. With the encore came a bittersweet aura from the members as they pranced around the stage, dancing for audience members, taking phones and blowing kisses.

As NCT 127 finished up their last songs, “Dreams Come True” and “Promise You,” the members shouted their final emotional goodbyes to their NCTzens. It was truly an endearing scene to witness: fans shouted and cried as NCT 127 made their way back up the stage and stood behind the closing screen, drawing the show to a close.

Though K-pop may not be for everyone, the energy at K-pop concerts is absolutely unmatched, and NCT 127’s concert “Neo City – The Link” was certainly no exception. NCTzens will undoubtedly eagerly anticipate the group’s return to the States.