 Students spill special study spots

Literatea, a cafe serving boba tea, coffee and “healthy grab-and-go items,” is located in the Doheny Library courtyard. (Sarah Cortina | Daily Trojan file photo)

Every student has preferences when it comes to studying — while some prioritize the secluded silence of a library or the cooling shade under a tree, others would rather collaborate with classmates in a lounge or munch as they memorize in a cafe.

With 229 acres of land, USC boasts numerous study spots for every type of learner. Midterms offer students the chance to try new study spots over multiple weeks. Josh Grossman, a freshman majoring in popular music performance, said he’s seen more students out and about around campus recently.

“I definitely have seen more people studying out at the McCarthy Quad, and I think people have been a little bit more stressed about midterms,” Grossman said.

Adjacent to McCarthy Quad stands another study spot familiar to many students — the Doheny Memorial Library. Built in 1932, this library has five levels of workspaces. However, some students opt to not enter the building at all.

“[My favorite study spot is] probably the grass outside of the Doheny Library because you get to people-watch and also do your work,” said Jordan Rosen, a freshman majoring in public relations.

To some students, scenery matters. After being at USC for over a year, Adit Hattikudur, a sophomore majoring in computer science, scouted campus in search of the best view and was satisfied with what he found.

“My favorite place is in [Fertitta Hall],” Hattikudur said. “Typically, I’ll go up to the third or fourth floor and find these two really big chairs that look out north to downtown, and you get a whole view of downtown [Los Angeles].“

Phoebe Brannan, a freshman majoring in philosophy, politics and law, said she’s come to find that the atmosphere inside a building matters just as much as the view accompanying it.

“Fourth floor, [Wallis Annenberg Hall],” Brannan said. “There’s a bunch of nice tables, and the further up you go, the less people there are,” Brannan said. “[You can] just look down at all the other floors, and it’s really nice and aesthetic.”

Many students are still figuring out what learning environment works for them, but some students already know their ideal study situation. Julia Johnston, a freshman majoring in communication, said she feels confident about her study preferences.

USC boasts study spots of all types of aesthetics, atmospheres and environments. Wallis Annenberg Hall has groups of chairs and a lounge pit for students to collaborate and study. (Taylor Kaplan | Daily Trojan)

“Personally, I’m a room studyer — in Birnkrant [Residential College], we have our study lounge,” Johnston said. “I just don’t believe in libraries.”

Johnston said the reasoning behind her disregard for libraries is that the environment inside them isn’t right for her.

“I think that it’s either too quiet that it’s sinister, or it’s too loud,” Johnston said. “There’s not really an in-between.”

Julia Johnston, a freshman majoring in communications, said she doesn’t enjoy the atmosphere of libraries compared to residential lounge spaces. Most residential colleges, including Pardee Tower, house study lounges. (Photo courtesy of Josh Grossman)

Some days, Grossman doesn’t feel like leaving the comfort of his dorm. Dorm lounges offer him and other residents a collaborative and social environment while also providing quiet and focused study spaces.

“We have a really nice lounge [in Pardee Tower] that’s air conditioned that I like to study in,” Grossman said. “During the day it’s pretty quiet, but then at night it’s a fun, social hangout spot.”

For other students, including Hattikudur, venturing out of their dorm is necessary in order to facilitate a successful study session.

“I would go [to Fertitta Hall] because it’s farther away from my dorm,” Hattikudur said. “When I’m in my room, I get distracted.”

Once outside of one’s dorm though, morale must be maintained to stay focused. Food plays a substantial role in this for Hattikudur.

“I love [Ronald Tutor Hall], which a lot of people don’t know about, and there’s a cafe inside of it,” Hattikudur said. “They have banh mi sandwiches and Chinese chicken salads, and they’re really good.”

Although it’s been almost two months since the start of Fall 2022, Grossman said she’s still discovering new places to eat in close proximity to her.

“Maybe this is just me, but I just discovered a cafe right across from my dorm that I didn’t know about until yesterday,” Grossman said.

What Grossman found was Literatea, a cafe serving boba tea, coffee and “healthy grab-and-go items” located in the Doheny Memorial Library courtyard.

Food availability, noise level and view quality aren’t the only deciding factors when it comes to a location to study, though. Hattikudur said that as a student taking multiple back-to-back classes, convenience often determines where he studies.

“I love Ronald Tutor Hall,” Hattikudur said. “It’s right next to the [USC Viterbi Department of Computer Science], so whenever I’d be studying for a midterm or working on a project, I’d always just go and get something to eat.”

While Hattikudur and his classmates have been exploring new study spots, they’ve also been experimenting with study habits that allow them to blow off some steam.

“I live in Cowlings [Residential College], and we have a ping pong room,” Hattikudur said. “[My friends] do Pomodoro with ping pong. They’ll study for 30 minutes, play a game of ping pong and then study again.”

The Pomodoro Technique, invented by author Francesco Cirillo, aims to help students with time management. The technique involves working diligently for 25 minutes, taking a quick break, working for another 25 minutes, taking another quick break and so on.

Although midterm season is undoubtedly a hectic time for him, Hattikudur said he appreciates the time he gets to spend with friends.

“People are definitely a bit more stressed, but you get to see, spend time and study with people,” Hattikudur said. “That makes [midterms] more fun.”