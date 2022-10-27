The spookiest date nights in L.A.

The colors of October aren’t orange, yellow and red. No, this month is painted in the pinks of blushing cheeks. In fact, Halloween is the year’s most romantic holiday. What’s better than drawing close during a chilly walk through a haunted house or a late night showing of “The Blair Witch Project” (1999)? Sharp pumpkin-carving knives may not sound romantic, but a strong connection can come from being frightened by each other’s devilish designs. If it’s all done in coordinated costumes, then the stage has been set and there’s no sense waiting until February. Put down the knives and lean in.

No matter what weekend, the City of Angels offers an endless supply of fun activities that make sitting at home impossible. The upcoming ghostly holiday brings out the best in the city already known for its entertainment, providing USC students with many can’t-miss options for the weekend. Grab your significant other, class crush, situationship or best friend and hit the town. Impress them with one of these fall dates that’ll have them calling their best friend from home to gush.

Rooftop Cinema Club

With a full schedule of Halloween-themed movie screenings this weekend in Downtown L.A., the Arts District and El Segundo, the Rooftop Cinema Club leaps to mind first. Personal headphones, comfortable deckchairs and a full menu of delicious treats that satisfy both sweet and savory cravings are all at the disposal of moviegoers. This weekend’s screenings include, but aren’t limited to: “Ghostbusters” (1984), “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975), “The Mummy” (1999) and “Hocus Pocus” (1993). Bring a blanket and cozy up for a night you’ll both count as one of the year’s highlights. Tickets start at a low $19.50.

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

If you’ve got a Halloween fanatic on your hands and don’t mind a pricier ticket, this might be the perfect choice. Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights offers an especially thrilling experience with eight different haunted houses, a “Terror Tram” and three “Scare Zones” filled with actors in costume ready to send you directly into your partner’s arms. The event is open this weekend from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m, so make sure you don’t have any early morning meetings to wake up for.

Witches Houses 3 Trail

If you’ve got a car, this outing is free (minus the gas). Friends of Residential Treasures: Los Angeles has released its third downloadable travel guide to the haunted houses of L.A. Take a drive around to spot these eerie residences and look for any flickering lights or fluttering shutters. Though you can’t enter the houses, the unsettling residences will frighten you just fine. Complete the night with a Stephen King audiobook and you’ve got the perfect Halloween drive.

Nights of the Jack

This Calabasas night can be thought of as the Halloween version of a Christmas light show. The nearly mile-long trail is electrified by Halloween light installations and festive jack-o’lanterns. Food trucks, professional pumpkin carvers and a “Spookeasy’’ can all be found at the end of the trail. Make sure to take more than a few pictures of the Halloween spectacular and don’t be afraid to grab your partner’s hand on the trail.

Escape Room

Teamwork lies at the foundation of every friendship and relationship. An escape room is guaranteed to strengthen your communication skills while also offering a funny memory. Work with your partner to put together a dream team who can communicate well together and face the clock. Horror Escape LA is 10 minutes away from campus and features plenty of thrilling rooms. Rooms like “Zombie Lab,” “Doctor’s Office” and “Captive Chamber” make choosing hard, but you’ll definitely have a memorable night of close quarters.

Staying In

If a Halloween themed night-in is calling your name, take the call. Cue up your favorite Halloween movies, gather the sweetest pumpkin flavored treats from Trader Joe’s, grab your person and have a wonderful night with no traffic. Or, get crafty and carve or paint a pumpkin while playing a Halloween playlist. Want to eat your artwork? Stop by Trader Joe’s to pick up their “Haunted House Chocolate Cookie Kit” to put a ghoulish spin on gingerbread houses.

Planning can be the hardest part of a great date, but something on this list will definitely put you in the spooky mood. The next move is easy: Take a deep breath, ask out the cutie from Latin class and book a ticket to one of these memorable outings. Oct. 31 has the same cupid’s bow that Feb. 14 does.