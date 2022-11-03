Gould celebrates former dean’s retirement

USC Gould alumni, faculty, students, staff and former colleagues gathered at the California Club Oct. 27, 2022, to celebrate former USC Gould Dean Scott Bice. (Photo courtesy of Brian Morri)

The USC Gould School of Law celebrated the 52-year career of former dean and professor Scott Bice with more than 200 colleagues, alumni, staff and friends at the California Club in Downtown Los Angeles Oct. 27.

During his 20 years as dean, Bice established 25 endowed faculty positions, increased the law school’s endowment from $6 million to more than $100 million, and completed three fundraising campaigns. He and his wife, Barbara, continue to support many causes at Gould, particularly the Public Interest Law Foundation — now known as the Barbara F. Bice Public Interest Foundation.

At the event, Bice expressed his gratitude for the “great privilege” of teaching and following his students’ careers in a myriad of legal professions, including private and public service practice, the judiciary, education and elected office.

“My colleagues on the faculty are a splendid group of scholars and teachers who exemplify what an academic community can be. Thanks to all of you for making our time at the law school so rewarding,” he said.

Colleagues and former students alike spoke throughout the event, detailing Bice’s influence at the law school and in the classroom, as well as his special talent for connecting with those around him.

Matt and Erin Matzkin, both USC Gould alumni, spoke about the influence Bice had on them during their time as students — and how close they’ve remained since, including Bice becoming ordained to officiate their wedding.

“As afraid of Scott as we all were as students, at a party, he brought out everybody,’’ Matt said. “We wanted to be his friend, we wanted to be on the same level as him in the conversation, and Barbara, we wanted to know everything about them.”

Gould School of Law Dean Andrew Guzman also announced the naming of the Dean’s Suite, at Gould as the Scott H. and Barbara F. Bice Suite, during the event, saying that Bice greatly influenced the alumni he taught, as well as the faculty he worked with and mentored.

“That legacy lives on in the lives and careers of thousands of graduates and in the culture and dynamism of the law school he did so much to shape,” Guzman said.