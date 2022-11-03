Heat Check: Heavyweight bout puts Philly on the ropes

As the calendar turns to November, there couldn’t be a better time to be a sports fan in America. The NBA and NHL are finally underway, with the NFL currently in the thick of it. Despite that, the Holy Grail of world championships reigns supreme. The 118th edition of the World Series — MLB’s crown jewel — has finally, painstakingly arrived. Thankfully, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies have brought the heat.

I’m no magician, but my postseason bracket might say otherwise. For starters, I knew Houston would torment their American League peers, and boy did they, avoiding a single playoff loss through the first two rounds. With that, the Astros secured their fifth pennant in franchise history — and fourth since 2017 — thanks to a four-game sweep over the New York Yankees. With the American League Championship Series victory, Houston has now eliminated New York in the postseason for the fourth time in the past eight seasons. Unlike 2017 or 2019, however, this series was won without the usage of banging trash cans or buzzers under the jerseys. At least, as far as we know.

I’m especially proud of my Phillies pick, however. Who knew listening to blind ambition could take you so far? Speaking of Philadelphia, they seized the National League pennant over the San Diego Padres in five games, embarking on their first World Series trip since 2009. Designated hitter Bryce Harper captured the NLCS MVP as well, with his game-winning home run in Game 5 all but guaranteeing the award in his honor. During the postgame press conference, Harper declared, “We’re gonna bring this s— home, boys,” echoing his plans for the team when he first stepped foot in a Phillies uniform in 2019. With his bat in the lineup, the Phillies stand a chance against anyone. If Harper delivers on his pledge, I can’t even begin to conceive the level of chaos Philadelphians would wreck on the city streets. Amidst all the chaos, Harper would never have to pay for a cheesesteak in Philly again.

Here we are, halfway through the series as of Nov. 2, and Philadelphia holds a 2-1 series lead. I briefly touched on this in my last column, but I’d like to double down on my championship pick. The Astros are an impending wall of doom, a baseball machine with no remorse for what stands in their wake. The Phillies are, well, let’s say “scrappy.” They have reached the precipice of the sport itself — now two wins from immortality — but fate has reared its ugly head. The bullpen lacks depth, the starting pitching tandem of Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler can only take them so far and half the lineup has stopped producing. That didn’t stop Philadelphia from prevailing in Game 1, clawing and scratching their way to a five-run comeback victory in Houston. However, Game 2 told a different story, with the Astros pulling away in the first inning and never looking back. Game 3 was all Phillies, a 7-0 smackdown amidst an absolutely electric Philly crowd, edging the Astros closer and closer to the blade.

I’m not backing down. Despite all that, it’s far from over. A Game 3 rainout on Monday pushed the series back a day, allowing for Nola to seize an extra day of rest and setting him up for a Game 4 start against Houston righty Christian Javier. A shaky start from Nola (4.57 postseason ERA) would spell a 2-2 series tie, and suddenly the series becomes a best of three. Game 5 will likely be Houston’s Justin Verlander’s second start of the series and, despite his World Series struggles in the past, would set the Astros up well to capture the title in Game 6. Someone like third baseman Alex Bregman will land World Series MVP, and Houston will prove the haters wrong and win a legitimate title for the first and only time.

Do I hope this happens? Genuinely, no. Major League Baseball is at its best with a high level of parity and unexpectedness, with a sprinkling of underdog thrown in. The Atlanta Braves downing Houston last year after the midseason loss of their best player was an incredible story. The Chicago Cubs coming back down 3-1 to the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 World Series was breathtaking. Houston back in the World Series yet again, looking to add another trophy to their collection that started just five years ago, is simply not fun for me.

To sum it up, I like to think the Phillies represent the whims of the public. The out-of-nowhere contender, fueled by a pure competitive fire up against the tyrannical dynasty, only a few years removed from a major cheating scandal? Sounds like a movie to me. Unfortunately for myself and most of the country, the reality is often cruel. Houston is destined for greatness, and there’s nothing we can do about it.

With the Astros securing yet another title, the 2022 Major League Baseball has reached the tail end of its lifespan, and another excellent and emotionally-charged year for baseball is in the books. A year chock-full of milestones, records and all sorts of incredible moments deserves recognition. Over two years removed from the pandemic that put a pause on the baseball world, the nation’s pastime finally found its footing in one of the most noteworthy years in recent memory.

While championships are sealed in the fall, they are truly won in the offseason. In my next edition, I’ll discuss some of the biggest moves that will undoubtedly make (or break) ball clubs in 2023 and beyond.