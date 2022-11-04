Blacktopia: The Salt Eater’s Bookshop

The Salt Eater’s Bookshop is a Black-owned bookstore owned by Asha Grant and is located in Inglewood. Grant looks to make the Bookshop a space that feels like home for all. (Simone Jackson | Daily Trojan)

*Hey Siri, play “Sittin’ Up in My Room” by Brandy*

Asha Grant, Los Angeles native and owner of The Salt Eater’s Bookshop, believes this song is THE Black girl anthem. It makes you want to grab your notebook and just jump on your bed. This is the type of excitement I have when entering The Salt Eater’s Bookshop. It is the equivalent of going over to your homegirl’s house where there are no skips on the playlist and the candles are always burning, patiently waiting for you to choose your next read. And this is precisely why there is no one better to feature in my first installment of “Blacktopia.”

Grant is a Black woman and business owner in L.A. living out her dreams while giving back to her community. She hosts events that allow people to bond over books in a space that encourages you to be vulnerable. An added treat is that The Salt Eater’s Bookshop is located on Queen Street; is that a sign to visit or is that a sign to visit?

The dictionary defines utopia as “an imagined place or state of things in which everything is perfect.” I translate this as freedom from racially motivated injustice and freedom from constantly feeling like the minority. A resting point. A breath of fresh air. A warm and cozy night surrounded by family. Blacktopia is just that: a sprinkle of Black paradise found in our very own city of angels.

I want to adventure and find these places of peace and share them with you all. There are so many gems in L.A. that are found in Black spaces and they’re all rich with stories offering something to learn. So whether you want to immerse yourself in Black culture, patronize Black businesses or you’re simply out of weekend plan ideas … come join me.

I had the privilege of speaking to Asha, who not only created a professional career for herself that made her community proud, but also stayed true to her identity and what is important to her. That’s real power.

7 Perfect Reasons To Go Visit The Salt Eater’s Bookshop with Asha Grant:

SJ: Who does your bookshop cater to and why?

AG: The bookstore is a meeting ground for Black girls and nonbinary folks, gender nonconforming folks [and] queer folks to not only come and read and fellowship over literature but also commune. In L.A., we don’t have so many spaces that are dedicated to our own experiences, so it’s really important to me to create a space where it could feel like home.

SJ: How can people that may not identify the same way benefit from this space?

AG: Everybody gets to benefit from the space. A Black feminist concept is that when Black women are succeeding everyone else starts to. It starts here. It’s nice to see others feel connected to the space that aren’t necessarily the point of the space. And the stories are good! It’s not even just on some ‘Oh you should read this to step out of your own shoes.’ This is some good shit. You’re missing out on so much when you deny yourself or believe a buy-in about us. Just imagine if you didn’t listen to Black music!

SJ: What do you say to those readers that want to read or go as far as buying the books, but can never find the time to actually start?

AG: Now more than ever we are just bombarded by so many media platforms. Everyone is fighting for your attention. Reading is a really special activity because it is something that you can do on your own. But, it requires another level of personal intimacy between you and the work. I think that not spending all your time scrolling really makes a difference in your week and in your night when you take some time to be quiet with yourself and immerse yourself in the story, even listening to an audiobook while eating. It feels like you don’t have the time, but we don’t really make the time. Once I start reading, I remember how fun it is, like I’m really enjoying myself. That’s why our Noprah’s book club is perfect because all we read are wild, ratchet books and it’s a really great escape. I have a friend that sets a timer every day to read for five minutes because no matter what, we always have five minutes. I’ve been recommending that to people that are trying to get back into reading because when the timer is up, you almost always never want to stop.

SJ: What are must reads we should start out with when visiting?

AG: My number one favorite book ever and this is ever, in life is “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi. This book changed my life and changed the way I look at myself as a Black woman in America. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, phenomenal. “Bone Black: Memories of Black Girl Hood” by bell hooks. Her memoir, especially now that she’s passed, is important for people to familiarize with who she was growing up. She reminds me so much of me. To be able to read someone like her and find similarities is just so amazing. She even has a preface in the beginning that is so magical.

SJ: Take me through starting your own business in L.A. as a Black woman, and what nuggets can you give us young entrepreneurs?

AG: Now is always the right time to take your dreams seriously. Don’t feel like you have to wait for someone to give you permission to go for something or that you have to have a certain qualification in order to move forward on your goals because you really don’t. The difference between you and everyone else is just your courage. Many of us that are Black or women really feel like we have to prove ourselves to a certain extent or we have imposter syndrome that is holding us back. But there are people out here that are putting out less quality than we put out and what we continue to put out.

SJ: With lots to multi-task, how do you incorporate self-care for a healthy work/life balance?

AG: I’m no good to anybody if I’m no good to myself. One thing I do for the store is seasonal breaks. I need to rest too and everybody else needs to rest. I’m not interested in participating in capitalism that is going to end up killing me. The people will be there.

SJ: What do you feel that is special about your store that the young college student can gain?

AG: It’s an inspiring and imaginative place to get the wheels turning. Also, you need a space outside of the rigidity of academia to remind yourself that books and words and ideas and theories can exist and function in different ways. In more expansive ways and more freeing ways. Sometimes, we need to pleasure read and remind ourselves that books are not just meant for you to consume and regurgitate.

Simone Jackson is a sophomore writing about Black literature and highlighting Black businesses in Los Angeles.