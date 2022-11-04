Four things to look for in Cal vs. USC

Freshman Raleek Brown has 160 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns this season. The Mater Dei alum has also been returning kickoffs. (Louis Chen | Daily Trojan)

With an impressive 71-33-6 all-time record, USC will be looking to once again continue the tradition of beating the University of California, Berkeley at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday night. In their previous matchup, the Trojans lost 24-14 at Berkeley, marking just the fourth time they’ve lost since 2000. Riding a road win against Arizona, the 7-1 Trojans will look to make quick work of the 3-5 Bears.

Still, there are many storylines that have yet to play out and key players who will be exciting to watch on Saturday, making this week’s matchup one to keep an eye on, despite the Trojans being 21-point favorites.

Caleb Williams

With college football media’s attention fixed on the Southeastern Conference and the Big 10 — two conferences driven by powerhouse schools like Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee — it is often easy to forget that USC’s own star quarterback is on track for a historically great year, and is currently ranked third in Heisman trophy odds. On the season, Williams has been an explosive passer while also demonstrating the ability to protect the football, as he currently holds the best touchdown to interception ratio in college football at 24-1. Coming off of back-to-back performances of five touchdowns, zero interceptions and 380+ passing yards, don’t be surprised if Williams puts up more Madden-like numbers against Cal’s questionable defense, one that has struggled against the likes of Colorado, a team that is ranked 119th in the country. Cal State has also failed to defeat a Pac-12 team this season.

Wide Receiving Corps

Despite the devastating losses of junior Jordan Addison and sophomore Mario Williams to USC’s wide receiving corps against Arizona, the team demonstrated their resilience and depth at wide receiver, with redshirt junior Tahj Washington leading the way with 118 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wide receivers redshirt junior Kyle Ford and junior Brenden Rice also stepped up, each contributing a touchdown of their own and a combined 176 yards. When Addison and Williams return, the offense should be nearly impossible to contain. With USC ranked 3rd in the nation in offensive drive efficiency and 8th in points per game, the team will look to rely on its excellent wide receiver depth to move the ball downfield.

The Defense

They say that defense wins championships, and if the Trojans want to compete for a Pac-12 or (with a little luck) a national title, they must tighten up the run defense. This is not to say that USC has not been competent on the defensive side, as they are still leading the nation in turnover margin at +16, but their struggles have been evident. A promising effort in Arizona saw three takeaways, but the run defense could still be improved, as they stand at eighth in the Pac-12 in rushing yards allowed per game at 152.7 yards per game. That being said, key defensive players sophomore inside linebacker Eric Gentry, senior inside linebacker Shane Lee and redshirt junior defensive back Max Williams, will need to perform to limit Cal’s rushing attack. Also, make note of sack leaders junior defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu and redshirt senior defensive lineman Nick Figueroa, who will look to wreak havoc on Cal’s offensive line. Additionally, USC will have to prepare to stop any big run plays from Cal’s leading rusher, freshman running back Jaydn Ott. While the Trojans are excellent when playing from ahead, if they fall down early, a strong Cal run game could spell their demise.

Lincoln Riley

Since coming to USC, Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s offensive scheme has been both simple and elegant, allowing for Williams and the weapons to thrive while also making use of the team’s well rounded offensive line and reliable run game. USC’s air raid offense has been the most exciting aspect to watch this season, so it will be worth paying attention to how Riley will scheme the offense against Cal’s weak secondary, which has allowed nearly 300 yards of passing per game. Expect to see a lot of shotgun formations and short and intermediate passes. Whatever Riley’s offensive mind can cook up, Williams’s football knowledge will compliment as his audibling this year has looked mature and ahead of his years.