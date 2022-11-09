Policy issues drive students to the polls 

Hot topic policy issues, such as abortion and gun control, drove USC students to the polls to vote in the midterm election Nov. 8. (Daily Trojan file photo)

Editor’s note: At the time of publication, some determinative House and Senate election results were too close to call.

As the midterm election results roll in, USC students cited a number of issues on their mind while they visited the polls on Nov. 8, with abortion and public safety having the most influence on their votes.

Both issues are of significant importance to college students across the country. A 2022 survey of 1077 college students from around the country conducted by NBC News and Generation Lab found that 30% of rising sophomores stated they would transfer schools if they lost access to abortions. The National Center for Education Statistics found that 43% of on-campus crimes reported in 2019 were sexual assault cases, establishing sexual crime prevention and support as a key issue affecting college students.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the seats in the Senate were at stake in the midterm election. Due to the slim majority that the Democratic party had in both branches — 9 seats in the House of Representatives and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Harris in the Senate — either party could have easily gained control of both branches.

With majorities in both assemblies being determined by the election, the votes of USC students were influenced by a few key issues. Shaleen Sunesara, a sophomore majoring in health promotion and disease prevention, says she voted based on “abortion rights as well as gun control, and I think just human rights.”

The Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the recent Dobbs v. Jackson case left the issue of abortion up to individual states, mobilizing drastic increases in female voter registration in swing states like Pennsylvania, according to Rutgers.

Leah Nwizugbo, a freshman majoring in political science, agreed that abortion was a prominent subject in her voting experience.

“The fact that abortion was on the ticket is actually one of the things that really did influence me to get out to the polls and vote,” Nwizugbo said. “It’s really important that states produce effective legislation that can address abortion.”

While many Democrats have been attempting to mandate abortion into federal law, the party has consistently been blocked by legislative delays such as the use of the filibuster. If Democrats are unable to keep control of the House and gain at least 10 seats in the Senate, it is likely abortion access will continue to be denied in many states, or result in further restrictions in swing states.

USC students have been moved by these close election issues, such as Charlotte Anderson, a sophomore majoring in public relations. Her vote to reelect Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was primarily influenced by abortion rights.

“He is definitely in support of abortion rights,” Anderson said. “And that was a huge thing for me. So I definitely want to make sure he stays in office.”

While the issue of codifying abortion rights is a centerpiece of Democratic campaigns, crime is not. While the murder rate is lower than it was in the 1990s, the FBI reported a 30% increase in the national homicide rate from 2019 to 2020, which was the largest single-year increase ever recorded in the U.S. GOP candidates, like Lee Zeldin, who’s running for governor in New York, have cracked down on crime in their campaigns, cementing it as a key issue for their elections.

However, public safety for students has become intertwined with gun control. Bryan Fernandez, a freshman majoring in political science, was particularly mindful of the issue after a school in his hometown experienced a shooting threat.

“I think that definitely influences young voters, especially knowing that we either have siblings or friends back at home, in high schools where they have to fear for their own lives day to day basis,” Fernandez said.

Sunesara agrees with the sentiment, saying that gun control is a constant, countrywide issue.

“I think by voting for a certain party, you’re able to maybe counter the effects of the high use of guns and maybe regulate gun usage,” she said.

USC students and college students across the country will keep these issues in mind as the results of yesterday’s races continue to be confirmed.