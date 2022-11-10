Artists you won’t find on your homepage

Long Beard is the artist moniker of singer-songwriter Leslie Bear whose style is reminiscent of Phoebe Bridgers and Novo Amor. Bear has two albums out — 2015’s “Sleepwalker” and 2019’s “Means to Me.” (Nathan Bajar | Photo courtesy of Grandstand)

We’ve all been shunned for our music taste at some point. Maybe you admitted to liking K-pop or mentioned how much you adore Taylor Swift’s new album. Unfortunately, pretentious music snobs are perpetually itching to strike up a conversation about their favorite artists, just so they can hit you with the classic, “Oh, you wouldn’t have heard of them. They’re pretty underground.” Fortunately for you, I’ve compiled six phenomenal artists with under 100,000 Spotify monthly listeners so next time, you can have the last elitist laugh.

chemical club

Taking polaroid photos, driving with the windows down on the beach at night, stargazing with an old friend — this is the vibe encapsulated by the music of chemical club, an indie-pop duo from Truth Or Consequences, New Mexico (yes, it’s a real place). Eric Graham and Michael Watson unite their talents to summon their signature nostalgic sound, exploring the human condition through their raw, heartfelt lyricism.

Naked vocals, soft synths and mellow guitar characterize a majority of chemical club’s music, producing a cool, nebulous aura. “jade” and “the last one” stick to this mold, achieving that indicative wistful feeling the duo is known for. If you’re searching for an artist to throw you back to the good ol’ days, chemical club is perfect for you.

GALASO

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Jacob Galaso harnesses the power of psychedelic rock, R&B and pop to conjure an unbeatable sonic experience. GALASO’s beats wash the listener with a refreshing sense of ease, while lazy synth-pop vibes weave throughout the chords.

His 2020 single “Sinking” personifies his honey sweet style, with his dreamy vocals and electronic instrumentals coming together in a viscous harmony to suspend his audience in molten melody. “Little Sunshine,” a song off GALASO’s debut Extended Play, “Around the Sun,” furthers his musical identity with computerized strings, twinkling guitar and a smooth voice. Looking for an unforgettable audio trip? Check out GALASO.

Long Beard

Leslie Bear, artistically known as Long Beard, makes music for sentimental folks, bottling the warm, fuzzy feeling of home and burying it in her clean guitar chords, bright snares and heavenly vocals. Bear’s lyricism sets her apart as she paints vivid imagery of her past relationships and old suburbia home, reminiscing on times past, with each song highlighting a different facet of her childhood and teenage years.

“Means To Me” offers soft, creamy vocals mixed with sweet, smooth guitar, while “Snow Globe” introduces synths to Bear’s gloomy discography. Those who enjoy the work of Phoebe Bridgers and Novo Amor will adore Long Beard.

Tinta China

Despite the overwhelming number of bands that dissolved throughout quarantine, Tinta China did quite the opposite, forming their group midway through 2020. The Chile-based indie-pop group is composed of members olavinhe, Antonia Brante, Felipe Espinoza and Nicooco, each playing a different instrument and role in the group’s creative process and performance. Chill vibes abound when blasting this band’s music, instantaneously generating a carefree atmosphere, despite their songs’ dark lyrics.

“Invencible” and “El sol,” both tracks off the band’s 2022 album “Todo menos el presente,” flaunt the group’s precise drum and guitar skills while swaddling the songs in lovely choral backing vocals. Tinta China’s tunes will certainly get your foot tapping, so don’t forget to add their music to your playlist.

La Bouquet

Though La Bouquet is now disbanded, their music still accomplishes the goal the duo set for themselves upon formation: to make music that’ll make you feel. Bryan Sammis and Drew Bruchs wanted to produce wistful tunes you can dance to while remembering what used to be. Embracing the imperfections of both themselves and their music, the two composed numerous heart wrenching tracks steeped in nostalgia.

Consistent with their mission, their track “Sad People Dancing” featuring Olivver the Kid is exactly what it sounds like: an upbeat, melancholy song employing pulsating drums and breathy singing that tells your head to dance but your heart to weep. “Loser Baby,” however, is a funky song with a quirky guitar melody and chorus that punches straight to the gut. Though we won’t be receiving any new music from La Bouquet, their existing discography should never be overlooked and certainly deserves a listen.

The Volunteers

Based in South Korea, The Volunteers draw inspiration from notable acts like The Beatles, Avril Lavigne and Red Hot Chili Peppers, while incorporating their individualistic values into their alternative sound. The members, Yerin Baek, Hyungseok Koh, Chiheon Kim and Jonny, came together under a shared notion of rebellion, looking to infuse the modern grunge-rock scene with their exceptional synergy.

“Violet” clearly mirrors The Volunteers’ concentrated ‘90s rock inspiration as brutal guitar riffs splatter crimson red and electric purple tones across the track. In contrast, the group displays the versatility of their talents with their song “Summer,” introducing far more mellow energy to their ruthless debut album. If you love The Cranberries or The Cardigans, be sure to check out The Volunteers.

With these recommendations, I hope you too can feel just as superior as the next music snob. In all seriousness though, continue supporting underrated musical talent — quality does not necessarily equate to instant popularity, and maybe one day your streams will help propel a deserving artist into the public eye.