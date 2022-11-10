Mahomes, Hurts and Allen all lead NFL MVP race

A topsy-turvy Week 9 in the NFL upended the Most Valuable Player race with a couple of upsets and close victories. Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller, Patrick Mahomes, put the team on his back with over 500 yards of total offense and a team-record 43 completions to edge out the Tennessee Titans in overtime. The New York Jets delivered a hard hit to Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen’s elbow and his pursuit of a first league MVP with their 20-17 win at MetLife Stadium last Sunday. In Philadelphia, Thursday Night Football saw the Eagles dispatch the basement-dwelling Houston Texans, thanks to another interception-free game from third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts.

BetMGM updated the odds for the league’s top individual honor after the last slate of games, slotting Mahomes in as the favorite at +225. Allen fell from his perch at the top to +250, matching Hurts’ current odds. With the Chiefs and Bills locked in a battle for the bye week in the American Football Conference and Hurts’ Eagles running away with the National Football Conference, the race looks unlikely to cool down anytime soon.

Let’s break it down.

Jalen Hurts

We’ll start with the most obvious candidate: the best player on the league’s most successful team. Hurts has made a leap this year, coming into his own as the leader of the undefeated Eagles. He’s second in the league in average yards per throw, second in passer rating and sixth in completion percentage. Hurts passes the eye test too, showing a command of the offense that hasn’t been there in years past.

Despite a breakthrough year, the numbers just aren’t quite there yet for the Alabama product. His 12 total touchdowns lag far behind the league’s top quarterbacks, and his 2,042 yards put him at tenth overall, a yard ahead of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Despite being a former number 1 pick, Goff isn’t exactly the company you want your starting quarterback sharing. Still, if the Eagles finish the season undefeated or with a single loss, it’ll be hard to vote against their captain.

Josh Allen

Josh Allen is the man with a cannon for an arm and pistons for legs. He ranks near the top of a whole host of passing stats. He’s probably a better ball carrier than any running back the Chiefs have on their roster, and he’s got a head-to-head win against them to prove it. Allen’s hurdling defenders, slinging deep balls to wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Bills are humming along at 6-2, a record that’s good for top of the AFC. What gives?

Allen’s elbow may be what gives (out). That joint may be the single most important factor in this year’s MVP race. After Sunday’s game against the Jets, Allen said “there’s some slight pain, but we’ll get through it.” If Allen can’t power through and has to miss next week’s clash against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings (or potentially even longer), his MVP case probably won’t get through it either. While backup quarterback Case Keenum has had his moments in the league, the Bills aren’t the Bills without Allen. They’ll be hoping for a quick return from their star to fend off the Chiefs in the race for the top seed in their conference.

Patrick Mahomes

‘How will Patrick Mahomes fare without Tyreek Hill?’ asked pundits across the country. It turns out he’ll fare just fine. Mahomes leads the league in passing yards and touchdowns. He’s winning games on the ground and in the air. With an almost nonexistent run game, Mahomes has had to become a workhorse passer, with 68 attempts in their last game alone. Somehow, it looks like Mahomes might be even better without his marquee receiver. He’s still doing ridiculous things, but now he’s mixing in a steady diet of short check-downs to a receiving core that is wearing down defenses by commission.

If the Chiefs outpace the Bills over the second half of the season, it’ll be hard to overlook the league’s statistical king. The Eagles might have a better record, but MVP cases are often built on narratives, and Hurts just doesn’t have a very compelling one. Without Hurts, the Eagles are still a solid team on the strength of a competitive defense. Without Mahomes, the Chiefs are toast.

