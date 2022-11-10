That’s Fashion, Sweetie: I’m aging, but my clothes won’t

(Kristine Nguyen | Daily Trojan)

When I was younger, I used to make weird faces at all times of day; at the barre in ballet, in family photos — sorry, Mom — and would even aggressively furrow my brows when taking tests in class. I liked that it made people laugh, but my teachers would always warn me that I would develop wrinkles early on and look 60 by the time I was 20.

While I’m happy to report that I look my age, I still hear these fears of aging everywhere. My friends are frantically trying new sunscreens, comparing the collagen levels of the products instead of their costs, and the amount of times I’ve heard about baby botox and small fillers is too many to count. I understand the fear completely, and I believe it’s valid, but that was — and still isn’t — my fear.

Instead, I am afraid of my closet aging.

I’m not talking about aging in the sense of garments being worn past the point of repair or aging as in dressing “too old” or “too young” — style is ageless and constantly progressive; frankly, it makes me upset when people stop exploring because they feel they are too old for the garments they are drawn to. Instead, I’m talking about aging in the sense that my clothes don’t suit my future anymore.

Since college started, the emphasis on my career and its possibilities has only been amplified. So, in an attempt to compete for internships and LinkedIn connections, the way I shopped changed. It was no longer “How can I style this?” and “Where would I wear this?,” but rather, “Can I wear this in an office?” and “Would I feel comfortable wearing this to a networking event?”

Ever since I was young, I knew I needed my career to be exciting. And while my ambitions aren’t necessarily to be Hannah Montana anymore, I understood that a desk job that was all too similar to “The Office” would be a nightmare for me. Thus, I chose my majors and jobs accordingly; cybersecurity provides a new challenge every day, public relations feels like a puzzle I get to work and rework, and athletics is nothing short of exciting, from meeting Olympians to working game days.

But during a midnight TikTok scroll, I stumbled across one of my favorite style gurus, Mira Al-Momani: influencer, stylist and founder of nimastore. I thought, “She’s so lucky she can dress like that because of her job.” I decided in that split second that because her job was creative and non-corporate, it meant she could continue to express herself that way, but I knew immediately that my thinking was outdated.

Of course, that doesn’t mean I am going to show up to my corporate internship in the Diesel belt mini-skirt and a NoDress poodle top, but I shouldn’t have to give up total individual style because I am heading in the direction of more (in comparison to Al-Momani’s industry) corporate America. After all, weekends and nights still exist. Even then, the workplace is changing. Especially post-pandemic, many offices still offer completely remote positions or have relaxed dress codes to more business casual attire.

I think that instead of seeking compromise, I need to seek balance. I can have my cake and eat it too, especially if I spend four years making it. And, I can follow Al-Momani and keep exploring fashion in the professional chapter of my life because fashion is for the individual. My style is, and will forever be, for me, about me and focused on my own creative expression. Yours should be too.

So yes, get that pencil skirt or pair of slacks, but don’t forget to pick up a fun pair of shoes or a flirty dress every once in a while. Our clothes will outlive us and, one day, tell our story — what do you want yours to say about you?

It’s up to you… and your shopping cart.

Hadyn Phillips is a sophomore writing about fashion in the 21st century, specifically spotlighting new trends and popular controversy. Her column, “That’s Fashion, Sweetie,” runs every Thursday.