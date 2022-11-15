Anthony on LA: USC controls its own destiny and fans should be thankful

One year ago today, USC was on the precipice of its worst loss to UCLA, a 62-33 thrashing that sent the 2021 season to a new low.

Now? A win Saturday puts the Trojans in their first Pac-12 championship game in a full season since 2017.

Naturally, there would be a feeling of thankfulness for how much the program has changed in a year. But, it’s been a mixed bag as USC has struggled to put all sides of the ball together in a game.

Whenever the offense is rolling, the defense stumbles. Whenever the defense is dominating, the offense is obsolete. And the special teams have been hit or miss — either cold or as hot as the Torch above the Peristyle.

Head Coach Lincoln Riley is aware of this. He even acknowledged last week that those three sides just haven’t come together yet this season. The Trojans have still been able to win nine games, so watch out when they put it together.

But, jeez, last year? Practically none of the sides were good enough ever. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum became the stomping ground for opposing teams. This year, not so much, with no road team winning a game at the Coliseum.

Simply put — are we taking this USC team for granted?

A team that’s lived in the AP Top-25 Poll, had its best start to a season since 2006 and recaptured a fan base that became increasingly disassociated with the program. Once mired by scandals and laughable play, the Trojans have been all about one thing — winning.

Now, again I ask, are we taking the team for granted? Riley thinks so.

“We put ourselves in a great position,” he said last week. “And I gotta be honest I think that’s getting lost a little bit around here. Don’t forget where this thing was last year and I think a lot of people have… let’s make sure we have some perspective around here.”

With that perspective, it can bring complacency, something redshirt senior running back Travis Dye pointed out in October could be a problem for the team. USC fell into some form of complacency, playing consecutive incomplete games against struggling Arizona and Cal.

Speaking of Dye, however, it’s been four days since he injured his leg, putting him out for the rest of the season. Dye’s injury is a blow for many reasons.

He was USC’s emotional leader, its best running back and a player with Pac-12 Championship-winning experience. Dye has the triple crown: talent, experience and competitive fire.

Dye had a crucial impact on the culture shift of the USC program, something that was in dire need of change after last season. I’ve written about it in this space before, but in 12 months, it is truly night and day how much this program has transformed.

Whereas last year, meaningful games ended after October with bowl game hopes diminished, this year, the Trojans’ season is arguably just beginning.

The Bruins in Pasadena is the biggest matchup between the two rivals in years. Notre Dame returning to the Coliseum the week after to end the regular season is a perfect game to prepare USC for the postseason. And of course, the Pac-12 Championship Game and likely a New Years’ Six Bowl will follow.

Remember when the Trojans ended last season with a practically meaningless game against Cal on the day of conference championship games? Not this year.

As Riley said, this program is in not just a great position, but in my eyes, a perfect one. It’s all in USC’s hands, a formula as simple as being “1-0” on the week. It’s the Trojans’ best chance at controlling its destiny, moving past the failures of the last five years and creating a new era of USC football.

Just remember where this all was a year ago — in the dumps.

Anthony Gharib is a senior writing about all things Los Angeles sports. His column “Anthony on L.A.” runs every other Tuesday.