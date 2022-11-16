Dear reader: Tales to read from ‘Daylight’ to Midnight

(Lyndzi Ramos | Daily Trojan)

Taylor Swift’s latest album, “Midnights,” delivered an exciting range of songs that acted as a window into the artist’s late-night thoughts. With the release of her tenth studio album, Swift has solidified herself as a mainstay in pop. With this latest drop, one can’t help but reminisce on the days of Swift’s country style and curly hair or her kitten-filled and technicolor “Lover” era. In honor of her new tour, appropriately titled “The Eras,” here are some book recommendations based on your favorite swift album.

“Taylor Swift” —“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”

by Jenny Han

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” follows high schooler and hopeless romantic Lara Jean Covey as she navigates academics and her hopes for love. Through the years, Lara Jean has written love letters to all the boys she’s loved in her past and keeps them signed, sealed but undelivered in a hatbox hidden in the back of her closet. But Lara Jean must deal with the fallout after discovering all the letters have somehow been mailed to her past crushes. It’s the perfect read to match Taylor Swift’s self-titled debut, which took listeners on a rollercoaster of first loves, self-realization and the exploration of identity through caring for others.

“Fearless” — “Counting Down With You” by Tashie Bhuiyan

Karina Ahmed knows what’s expected of her. All she has to do is keep her head down and adhere to her parents’ strict rules — no matter the cost. When her parents visit family in Bangladesh for a month, a simple lie sends Karina’s mundane life into a spiral. Instead of tutoring the resident rule-breaker, Ace Clyde, Karina makes a deal; for 28 days, she will pretend to be his girlfriend. But as the days count down, Karina can’t help but wonder if she and Ace are still acting. Exploring the themes of celebrating adolescence and falling in and out of love, fans of “Fearless” will find “Counting Down with You” to be a perfect read.

“Speak Now” — “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams

Nothing is ever truly left in the past, and that’s the case for single mother and bestselling author Eva Mercy. Her past? None other than her passionate one-week fling named Shane Hall. Shane and Eva never thought they would see one another again. Yet, when both authors reunite at a literary event in New York, everything they left unsaid bubbles up to the surface. Fans of “Speak Now” will find that “Seven Days in June” matches perfectly with the themes of staying true to oneself and telling the truth before it’s too late.

“Red” — “History is All You Left Me” by Adam Silvera

Griffin never thought his ex-boyfriend, Theo, would leave him forever. He especially didn’t believe that he would attend Theo’s funeral. But he has, and he did. No one around him understands his grief except Jackson, Theo’s latest boyfriend. On a downward spiral with no way up, Griffin must confront history to make it out to the other side. “Red” explores the deterioration of people and relationships, and like ”History is All You Left Me,” provides a comforting reminder that loss, like all things, breeds new experiences.

“1989” — “The Raven Boys” by Maggie Stiefvater

After discovering she was cursed to kill her true love with a kiss, Blue Sargent gave herself two rules: One, stay away from boys because they are trouble. And two, stay away from Aglionby boys because they are assholes. But she’s forced to abandon both when her family’s characteristic psychic powers finally manifest and she can see those destined to die. Richard Campbell Gansey III is undoubtedly alive — but not for long. Blue finds herself caught up with Gansey and his crew of friends on a quest to locate a Welsh king that just might lead them to find themselves instead. “1989,” Swift’s album of rebirth and self-reflection, preaches themes that ring true in the pages of “The Raven Boys,” and serves as its perfect mirror.

“Reputation” — “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo

Kaz Brekker prefers following money rather than rules. He stalks the streets of Ketterdam, establishing dominance in every alleyway and street corner with no regard for authority. But when he’s offered the heist of a lifetime that promises riches beyond his wildest dreams, he cannot resist. He assembles the perfect team of misfits, and they might go down, but they’ll go down swinging. Fans of “Reputation” will root for anti-heroes once more in Bardugo’s “Six of Crows” duology.

“Lover” — “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo”

by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Reclusive Hollywood icon and rumored serial-romantic Evelyn Hugo is finally ready to speak her truth. Out of her seven husbands, who did she love the most? Enlisting the help of a seemingly unknown reporter, Monique Grant, Evelyn takes her through her rise to stardom and eventual fall from grace. Swift’s “Lover” takes listeners on a journey of rediscovering the true meaning of falling in love and what it means to work at a relationship — even when it gets complicated. This is a message that rings true for the tale of Evelyn Hugo.

“folklore” — “Circe”

by Madeline Miller

Circe, despite being the daughter of Helios, god of the Sun, and Perse, an Ocean nymph, finds herself rather unskilled compared to her talented siblings until she discovers her impressive range of witchcraft abilities. Exiled by her father for the use of sorcery, Circe is stuck on a remote island where she is determined to hone her new skills. Wrapped up in a love affair with a mortal, Circe must choose to be one with the gods from which she was born or accept a life like the mortal she’s come to love. A lush and whimsical novel to match the mood of “folklore,” “Circe” is a perfect read for fans of Swift’s eighth studio album.

“evermore” — “Little Women” by

Louisa May Alcott

With their father off to serve in the Civil War, the March sisters, Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth, live with their outspoken yet gentle mother, Marmee. Caught up in their polarizing ambitions and outlooks on life, “Little Women” follows the March sisters in their journey from girlhood to womanhood and all the experiences that come with forging a life for themselves. “evermore” is a lesson in storytelling, and fans will surely find that the journeys in “Little Women” are another story they’ll love to hear.

“Midnights” — “These Violent Delights” by Chloe Gong

Juliette Cai has returned from America to claim her role as heir to the Scarlet Gang — a network of criminals who run the streets of Shanghai. Their rival? The White Flowers, a gang Juliette is all too familiar with thanks to Roma Montagov, heir to the opposing gang, and Juliette’s first love — and first betrayal. When a sickness begins to plague Shanghai, Juliette and Roma must swallow their pride and work together for the first time in years before the fever consumes them all. “Midnights” is a testament to coming face-to-face with the past and embracing it to move forward. Fans of Swift’s latest release will find “These Violent Delights” to be an excellent continuation of the story Swift began to tell.