Keep shooting the arrow towards the wall

Sultanthegiant went from recording songs in a wooden box to headlining shows for both KXSC and USC Soundstage. He is also the founder of Free.99. (Photo courtesy of Sulatan Lugboso)

Sultanthegiant, dubbed “Chicago’s Next Rising Star” by NewFire Music, remembers listening to his parents’ music at home from a young age: Bob Marley, Marvin Gaye and Tupac, along with a bunch of gospel and soul. Now, Sultanthegiant performs beyond slam poetry events, open mic nights and appearances in Chicago’s top music publications — his music is now capturing the hearts and minds of fans across Los Angeles with his introspective storytelling. His headlining performances and appearances at KXSC and USC Soundstage continue to shape his professional path.

Sultanthegiant’s journey begins in a city steeped in eclectic music culture. Like most of Chicago’s music history, a quintessentially rich, distinctive music scene continues to cultivate a strong tradition of popular music and the next generation of up-and-coming artists today. When Sultan Lugboso, a sophomore majoring in music industry, was first starting his career, he recorded his first song in a wooden box. Lacking studio equipment, the Chicago-based musician utilized YouMedia Studio, a public music education program for teens and the same program where Chance the Rapper made his debut.

“People love to say I don’t have this, I don’t have that…I don’t believe it,” Lugboso said. “I am of the personal belief that you’re never gonna have everything. There’s not gonna be that day where you just like, ‘Damn, I have every resource I need.’ No, even if you have money, you don’t have every resource you need. You’re gonna have money, but you may not have the work ethic.”

Songwriting has helped Lugboso come to terms with the different shifts occurring in his life, and it first began to take shape from the freedom he felt from expressing himself on stage.

Lugboso’s debut solo song on major streaming services, “Stand Up One Mo’ Time,” documents his story of struggling to move forward in his life and how he feels disconnected and isolated. This title track reflects how Lugboso’s music explores three main themes: honesty, innocence and intimacy. His experiences inform his music, filling it with his unique perspective on the world and on topics that typically aren’t spoken about. His genre-blurring sons stand alone in the current music landscape. His art continues to mark a new chapter in the story of new rising talent.

His style resembles the contemporary style of alternative pop, R&B and neo-soul, evoking memories and releasing repressed emotions. The singer’s smooth eccentric tone matches his poignant lyricism, making his audience feel like he’s your best friend telling you a story of what happened in the last 24 hours over a Facetime call. Lugboso’s vivid and colorful visuals bring you into the world he creates. His music’s jarring honesty will capture your attention instantly and, combined with acoustic-influenced instrumentals, form the perfect R&B track.

Although Lugboso isn’t your average R&B artist, by narrating the development of his identity and by writing intimate stories, his music becomes a universal message where emotional familiarity plays on the listener’s heartstrings.

The music he creates becomes an escape from situations he can’t control, and serves as a space where he’s an architect for his distinctive art and visuals. His platform is one where anyone can embrace the ongoing narrative in their lives and discover the uniqueness of their identity. The honest nature of his creative work guides other people to become a creative bridge to their world.

Lugboso employs a metaphor of shooting an arrow to elaborate on the determination and consistency he applies to his work.

“If there’s a six feet wall in front of you, and you’re 30 feet behind, and you shoot the arrow, it’s not gonna go over. So what are you trying to do?” Lugboso said. “How about you, 30 feet behind, shoot the arrow just right in front of you? It drops. You pick it up. You do it again, and do it again, until you’re right in front of the wall, then can shoot it over. Easy.”

Sultanthegiant will always keep shooting that arrow forward.

In addition to his music, Lugboso founded Free.99, a creative R&B collective at USC to revitalize an underrepresented genre of music in the L.A. scene. He runs it with his manager and fellow artist Taylor Contarino, a junior majoring in journalism and minoring in music industry.

“I feel like he’s a really consistent person, which I really appreciate,” Contarino said. “If he says he’s going to do something, he does it.”

Lilli Rayas, a junior majoring in music industry, works as Lugboso’s publicist. She originally asked him to be part of her public relations project because he is “one of the most dedicated and driven” artists at USC that she knows.

“From the moment I saw his open mic live performance my sophomore year, I knew he would be an undeniable force in the music industry,” Rayas said. “I think as an artist, he embraces the ongoing narrative in his life, and that gives him the ability to revolutionize his own style.”

In terms of what’s next for him, Rayas said to expect a new single release and another Free.99 performance by the end of the year.