Trojans seek improvement in NBA

The NBA season has seen perennial contenders, such as the Golden State Warriors or LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, struggle in the first month of action. While USC is obviously a west coast school, it is in the Eastern Conference that Trojans have found the most success this year.

Power forward/center Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Joined now by his brother Isaiah, Evan Mobley has built on his strong rookie year with a solid start to his sophomore season in the NBA. Averaging 15.5 points in 16 games, the former USC star has been an integral part of the Cavs’ early season success. Sitting at 10-6 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, the addition of star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz has proven to be the correct decision for a Cleveland team that missed the playoffs last season despite having a talented young core made up of Mobley, point guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen. Allen and Mobley, both standing at 6-foot-11 or taller, complement each other well in the paint, spacing out the defense and creating space for Garland to drive and shoot or dump it off to one of the big men. Mobley’s height is also an advantage on the defensive side of the ball, as he is averaging a team-high 1.4 blocks per game.

Power forward Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Sitting just in front of the Cavs at third in the Eastern Conference are Onyeka Okongwu and the Atlanta Hawks. The 2020 sixth-overall pick has solidified a spot as a key role player on a deep Hawks roster. Okongwu has contributed 7.4 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, averaging just under 20 minutes a game. With a 64.9 shooting percentage, Okongwu has established himself as a reliable option in the paint. Okongwu is also a menace on the defensive side of the ball, thanks to his 6-foot-9 frame and impressive vertical jump, sporting a 109.2 defensive rating this season.

Shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr., Houston Rockets

While the Rockets have sputtered to a 3-14 start, good for last place in the Western Conference, Porter Jr. has taken advantage of his starting spot on a team with questionable depth. Averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and a team-high 5.8 assists per game, Porter Jr. is having the best statistical season of his career. His rebounding ability stands out as an improvement from previous years, averaging 1.7 more boards per game than last year. Although the Rockets have miles to go in terms of competing for a championship, Porter Jr. is proving his capability to contribute quality minutes as a starter in the NBA.

Small forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Two former Trojans reunited in Chicago after DeRozan was traded from San Antonio last season. Both members of the 2009 USC team, DeRozan leads the Bulls with 25.2 points per game and Vucevic with 11.7 rebounds per game. The Bulls, who finished as a sixth seed in the playoffs last year, have gotten off to a rocky start with a 6-10 record this season. DeRozan is a skilled ball handler and can make contested shots, while Vucevic can park in the paint and post up on defenders for the score. However talented though, the duo has more work to do, as the Bulls are currently on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today.