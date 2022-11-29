Jam Journal: A love letter to the City of Stars

For anyone who has ever commuted in Los Angeles, you know that there are two things you need to get through the day: coffee and music. Everyday, I venture from the hot and dry San Fernando Valley, the sprawling northern half of L.A. made up of countless small cities from Van Nuys to Burbank, to Downtown Los Angeles. A trip that should take only 20 minutes can often become an hour-long ride thanks to the infamous L.A. traffic.

Through the countless hours commuting to USC, I have relied on music not only to make the drive more bearable, but also to help me reflect on my relationship with this chaotic yet beautiful city. So buckle up as I take you on the musical journey of my everyday L.A. commute.

No matter what time you wake up in the morning, the sun will always be out to greet you before you get a chance to open your eyes. Even in the wee small hours of the morning, the vibrant L.A. sun gives me the energy I need to wake up and get on the road. With my sunglasses and cup of coffee on the ready, I start my commute with a song that reflects the bright and energetic nature around me: Boney M.’s “Sunny.”

Released in 1976 by the legendary disco quartet, this funky pop cover encapsulates my never-ending love for the “sunshine bouquets” that L.A. sends my way. While some may view the constant sunshine as irksome, the sun helps “ease the pain” of my long commute and keeps my spirits high. Blasting “Sunny,” I momentarily forget the soul-crushing traffic awaiting me on the freeways.

Merging onto the 134 Freeway, I turn on “Another Day of Sun” from one of my favorite films, “La La Land” (2016). I always hope that the iconic freeway scene, where motorists jump out of their cars and start dancing on the highway, will magically turn into a reality. While I have yet to break out in song and dance with my fellow commuters, this ode to L.A. makes me feel part of a community of dreamers.

In a city as large and sprawling as L.A., it is easy to feel lonely and isolated. However, “Another Day of Sun” reminds Angelenos of how we are all on the same boat (or in this case, freeway) “chasing all the lights that shine.”

As I reach the cursed 101 Freeway —always in a state of indefinite traffic — and my coffee dwindles to its last drops, I snap out of my sunny reverie and face the drudgery of commuting. The grueling traffic captures the irony of the city, as Angelenos are always rushing to get somewhere, yet they are stuck in the same spot.

In these moments of stillness, my mind starts to wander and what better song to accompany my daydreams than “California Dreamin’.” While there are many covers of this song, my favorite is José Felicano’s, most notably featured in Quentin Tarantino’s love letter to the city, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’’ (2019). This classic Southern California song captures the ultimate California state of mind: always dreamin’. Even if you live the “California Dream,’’ surrounded by majestic canyons and the glistening sea, L.A. can feel elusive and almost unreal. Stuck in traffic and lost in dreams, it is easy to lose a grasp of time and reality in this fantastical city.

At a certain point during my commute, my car’s Bluetooth always disconnects (I should really get that checked) and I have no choice but to turn on the radio. However, growing up in Los Angeles, I remember listening to the radio with my mom as she drove me to school across the Valley. Since our car did not have Bluetooth, we relied on the radio to keep our morning commutes entertaining. Radio stations, like KOST 103.5, KJAZZ 88.1 or KEARTH 101, shaped my lifelong discography. While endless advertisements deter me from listening to the radio nowadays, I enjoy discovering new songs from my favorite local disc jockeys, so I can expand my playlists.

With the Downtown skyline finally coming into view and the Exposition Blvd. exit in sight, the traffic lightens up and I end my commute on a relaxing note in order to wash away all the stress incurred over the course of my journey. Opening all the windows and letting in the L.A. breeze flow through the car, I listen to the funk-jazz instrumental song “Breezin’” by jazz-guitarist George Benson. As the cold morning breeze cuts through the hot rays of the sun and Benson’s guitar flawlessly flows, I feel as if I am approaching the beaches of Pacific Palisades, instead of USC.

So, is commuting everyday tiring? Yes. Does it feel like I waste precious time sitting around in traffic? Yes. But driving back and forth on the 170, 134, 101 and 110 Freeways (no, I’m not just listing random numbers), has given me the chance not only to listen to some great music, but also to appreciate my city and its culture in a new light.

“Jam Journal” is a rotating column featuring a new Daily Trojan editor in each installment commenting on the music most important to them.