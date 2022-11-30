Must-reads of the Fall 2022 semester

This semester saw a wealth of new reads which left audiences with no excuse not to pick them up. Exploring every genre, this roundup includes riveting young adult titles, explosive fantasies, heart-tearing romances and everything in between. While every book released this past fall deserves a highlight, these ten stood out for their craft and high achievements.

“It Starts with Us“by Colleen Hoover

Written by Colleen Hoover, “It Starts With Us” is the sequel to “It Ends With Us” and follows the lives of main characters Lilly Bloom and Atlas Corrigan through dual perspective narration. Against its story about a second chance at love and the struggles of navigating PTSD and haunting abuse, “It Starts With Us” is a quick and heart-felt read. The book currently sits at #1 on The New York Times’ Best Sellers list, along with over seven of Hoover’s other works — something of a NYT darling, her works simultaneously held six of the top ten spots on the paperback fiction list in October of this year.

“Fairy Tale” by Stephen King

Stephen King never fails to produce epic and chilling works, descriptions which both fit his newest novel, “Fairy Tale.” The book follows the story of 17-year-old Charlie Reade, who finds a magical key to another realm and himself at the head of a battle between good and evil. Having already acquired film rights with Universal Pictures, King has once again outdone himself with “Fairy Tale” and its dark fantasy spanning 608 pages.

“The Twist of a Knife” by Anthony Horowitz

Fall is a time for mystery, and as his fourth novel in the series, Anthony Horowitz released “The Twist of a Knife,” the story of an author (a fictionalized version of himself) who is falsely accused of murder and relies on the help of a detective to prove his innocence. Able to be read as a standalone, “The Twist of a Knife” presents an original take on the mystery genre and utilizes Horowitz’s true, captivating voice as he travels throughout the story.

“Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng

Celeste Ng’s “Our Missing Hearts” has been a highly anticipated follow-up to her last two novels. It tells the story of a 12-year old named Bird on a quest to find his mother. Imbued with the power of voice and grappled by grief, the quasi-dystopian novel ultimately portrays the unbreakable bond between mother and child in a society overrun with fear.

“Foul Lady Fortune” by Chloe Gong

As the first book in her new duology, Chloe Gong’s “Foul Lady Fortune” exceeded expectations. The speculative historical thriller follows a pair of spies in 1930’s Shanghai, posing as a married couple to investigate a string of murders. Following popular tropes, such as enemies to lovers and fake marriage, Gong’s writing was a sure hit on BookTok and flew up the NYT Best Sellers lists.

“Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry

Beloved actor Matthew Perry opens up about his struggles with addiction and shares behind-the-scenes memories from the hit show “Friends” in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing.” Taking his readers on a journey through childhood ambition to fame to addiction and recovery, Perry details how his life choices impacted his future. The story is both eye-opening and riddled with humor. While a gift to fans, the book also extends a hand to anyone struggling with sobriety and provides positive reinforcement for those in similar situations to Perry.

“Now is Not the Time to Panic” by Kevin Wilson

From the NYT Best Selling author of “Nothing to See Here,” “Now is Not the Time to Panic” shares the story of two teenage misfits who meet one summer and create art that would change their lives forever. Kevin Wilson’s trademark wit is heavily utilized as he explores the nuances of young love, identity and art. The coming-of-age-story emphasizes the weight of secrets and the power of setting them free.

“The Mother I Never Had” by Gary Goldstein

Gary Goldstein forces his audience to consider the choices they would make and the emotions they would deal with if they found themselves faced with a parent they never knew existed in “The Mother I Never Had.” Still handling the grief of the passing of his father, main character Nate Cronin is approached by mysterious Amy who sends him on a devastating journey to unravel the past. Grappling with years of secrets and lies, Goldstein’s heartfelt novel explores the psychological minefield of loss and new beginnings.

“Lucy by The Sea” by Elizabeth Strout

Elizabeth Strout highlights the struggles and fears of isolation through her novel “Lucy by the Sea.” The story details a divorced couple who stays together during lockdown and the complexities of their past in a small house beside the sea. Riddled with empathy and emotion, the novel emphasizes the deep human connections that unite us, even when we are apart.

“The Old Place” by Bobby Finger

As Bobby Finger’s debut novel, “The Old Place” centers around a wry retired schoolteacher whose decade-old secret threatens to come to light and send shockwaves through her small, Texan town. The LGBTQIA+-friendly book is both tenderhearted and moving and keeps the audience at the edge of their seats with continuous big reveals.