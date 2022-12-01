‘Tis the season to procrastinate with new shows

Savannah Lee Smith and Zion Moreno star in season two of the “Gossip Girl” reboot, which premieres Dec. 1 on HBO Max. (Barbara Nitki | Photo courtesy of HBO Max)

As finals season approaches and winter break tags along behind it, we are all desperately seeking at least one approximately one-hour-57-minute escape. What better way to blow off some steam after a hard final or procrastinate on that paper that is definitely due soon (although we don’t endorse that) than to watch a new release? Whether you’re a fan of holiday movies or absolutely detest them, streaming services have got you covered with tons of brand new TV shows and movies to take the edge off this final-filled holiday season.

HBO Max

“A Hollywood Christmas” – Dec. 1

From actor-turned-writer John Ducey comes an all new holiday romantic-comedy; the only twist is that it’s set on… well, the set of the protagonist’s own movie! In this enemies-to-lovers speedrun, Jessica (Jessika Van) — a budding filmmaker — meets Christopher (Josh Swickard) — a super cute network executive — who, unfortunately, threatens the production of her new movie. This movie combines beloved tropes into one big Hollywood love story, which makes it a must-see holiday spectacular for all you classic trope lovers out there!

“Gossip Girl Season 2” – Dec. 1

Calling all “Gossip Girl” fans, new and old! After receiving mixed reviews on season one of this classic TV show’s reboot, the second season of the new “Gossip Girl” is reported to feel like the beloved original show fans yearned for. Having worked on the original “Gossip Girl,” returning executive producer Josh Safran stated that he “always knew that if [they] got to a season two, the characters themselves, now that they have been manipulated by Gossip Girl for a full season, would start to play into Gossip Girl’s hand. That would be the place for [them] to go back to doing that stuff that the first show did so well.” For all “Gossip Girl” fans, this new season will surely have you hooked… maybe even more hooked than you would be on the Gossip Girl website!

Disney+

“Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays” – Dec. 2

If you’re looking for a more documentary-style holiday movie, this one’s for you! Join multi-award-winning music group Pentatonix as they struggle to complete their annual holiday album. When they’re accidentally locked in a mailroom, they start to discover the true vastness of their impact all over the world. With this brand new holiday special, Pentatonix showcases countless cultures and traditions from Guatemala to Australia, just in time for the holiday season!

Hulu

“The Binge 2: It’s A Wonderful Binge” – Dec. 9

As a special treat for “Stranger Things” fans, this movie stars the actor of your favorite Surfer Boy Pizza delivery man, Argyle (Eduardo Franco)! If you liked “The Purge” (2013), you’ll love this hilarious spoof on it even more! This holiday-themed sequel to the 2020 movie, “The Binge,” is yet again set in a world where drinking and doing drugs is illegal except for the night of the annual Binge. Follow along as each of the now adult characters try to navigate normal life when The Binge is moved to Christmas Eve of all nights. The hysterical predecessor to this sequel is only one hour and 38 minutes long, so you have plenty of time to binge it before the new movie drops Dec. 9.

Netflix

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” – Dec. 9

Although this movie isn’t exactly holiday related, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” will surely bring back a good dose of nostalgia for all. Starring Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and Ron Perlman, the movie boasts a strong lead cast and even features a few other well-known stars, such as “Stranger Things,” actor Finn Wolfhard and multi-Academy Award-winner Cate Blanchett. Toro’s rendition of ”Pinocchio” follows a father who wants his young wooden boy to be human. It’s his second Netflix release of the year, following a decidedly less holiday friendly entry, “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities” (as recommended in our October streaming guide). So, this rendition of Pinocchio is definitely one you’ll want to check out!

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical” – Dec. 25

Having already gone viral on TikTok for the scene with the “red beret girl,” Roald Dahl’s “Matilda: The Musical” is a highly anticipated film this December. Joining back together with Dennis Kelly, Tim Minchin composes the beautiful rendition of the music he originally wrote for the Broadway version. This movie follows a story-witted, intelligent girl who is determined to stand firm against her superiors. With its killer choreography, beautiful vocals and outstanding composition, this is a movie-musical Broadway fans of all ages won’t want to miss.

And last but certainly not least, don’t forget to tune in to the Pac-12 Championship Game to watch our very own Caleb Williams and fellow Trojans take on other top Pac teams around the country Dec. 2 on FOX!