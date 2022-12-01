USC games to watch instead of studying for finals

While early December marks finals season for USC students, it also means the postseason for some Trojans — or the beginning of the season for others. Although these games will probably be as stressful as assignments, projects and studying, here are some of the top USC games to watch over finals.

Men’s Water Polo

The No. 3 men’s water polo team secured their 18th consecutive bid to the NCAA tournament by beating Stanford in the 2022 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Tournament championship game. The Trojans will take on Princeton in the quarterfinals Thursday in Berkeley, California.

Redshirt senior Jake Ehrhardt was named MPSF Tournament MVP after scoring 9 goals in their tournament run. If the Trojans beat Princeton Thursday, they will face crosstown rivals UCLA in the semifinals. These foes played against each other in the MPSF Tournament, with USC getting the best of the Bruins 12-11. Follow USC’s NCAA championship run as they take on Princeton Thursday at 5 p.m., streaming on the NCAA website.

Women’s Volleyball

The women’s volleyball team was selected for an at-large bid in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. They were awarded the sixth seed in the Texas region of the bracket. The Trojans will take on High Point, the Big South champion, at Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio, Friday.

Look out for senior outside hitter Skylar Fields as she looks to continue her impressive performance into the postseason. Fields, a transfer from Texas, led the Pac-12 in kills and points while achieving all conference honors in the Pac-12. Watch Fields and the Trojans Friday at 2 p.m. on ESPN+ as they look to capture their 4th NCAA title in program history.

Football

“Win and they’re in” is the chatter around campus and sports networks alike. The No. 4 Trojans team will take on No. 11 Utah in a crucial rematch for the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. If the Trojans win, they will cement their status as one of the top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings, securing them a spot to fight for a national title.

The odds-on favorite for the Heisman, sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, has been on a tear this season. Williams has thrown for 3,712 yards and rushed for 351 yards. His 44 total touchdowns are the most in USC football history.

One thing to watch out for is senior tight end Dalton Kincaid for the Utes, who has 16 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown earlier this year against the Trojans. Catch this clash in Vegas Friday at 5 p.m. on FOX.

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team takes on the Cal State Fullerton Titans at home on the first day of finals. The Trojans have had an up-and-down start to the season, starting 4-3. After a shocking upset at home against Head Coach Andy Enfield’s former team, Florida Gulf Coast, the Trojans won their next four games. However, they have lost their last two games to two respectable teams, No. 13 Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Senior guard Boogie Ellis has gotten a scorching start to the young season, averaging a team-high 18 points per game while shooting 45.9% from the three point line. Whether you’re studying for finals or just finished the hardest exam of your life, come out to Galen Center to support the Trojans Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team is off to its best start since the 2018-19 season. The Trojans have won their first six games thanks to having one of the best defenses in women’s college basketball. They rank fifth in the nation in points per game, while keeping opponents to just 21.1% from the 3-point-line — 12th in the nation.

Sophomore guard Rayah Marshall leads the Trojans in blocks and rebounds at 3.5 and 9.8 respectively. Marshall is third in the nation in blocks.

The No. 15 UCLA Bruins travel to Galen Center to take on the undefeated Trojans on Thursday, Dec. 15th at 7 p.m. What better way to end finals than watching a rivalry game at Galen Center?