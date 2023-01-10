Golden Globes return after disgrace for 80th show

(Au Chung | Daily Trojan)

The Golden Globes announced its nominees for 2023 on Dec. 12. The nominations included some disappointing, albeit not surprising, decisions such as only nominating men for Best Director. Although the list had some very unfortunate snubs — especially the exclusion of Stephanie Hsu in the Best Actress category for her role as Joy Wang/Jobu Topukai in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — there were no major surprises.

An exposé from the Los Angeles Times in 2021 reported that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group in charge of handing out the awards, had no Black members. The group has since inducted 21 new members, six of whom are Black. HFPA originally promised to add 13 Black members to mirror the 13% Black population of the United States. Shaun Harper, the executive director of the USC Race and Equity Center, called the group out for creating a “racist quota” in another L.A. Times story.

Still, the award show, often considered the start of award season, will air on Tuesday night. The decisions the Association chooses to make will certainly stir up debate. Ultimately, only one nominee can win, leaving behind a group of disappointed nominees and viewers whose predictions were completely wrong. Still, predicting will always be the best part of award season. Therefore, here is a list of predictions, or you could call them manifestations, for some major categories this year.

Bill Hader stars as Barry Berkman in HBO’s comedy series “Barry.” Tuesday’s ceremony marks Hader’s third nomination for his role as Berkman. (Merrick Morton | Photo courtesy of HBO)

Best Motion Picture — Drama: “Tár”

Many are counting on Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” to take the win. However, “Tár” provided 2022 with the “Black Swan”-“Whiplash” energy it was so dearly missing.

Cate Blanchett delivers in her role as Lydia Tár as only Cate Blanchett can. The movie follows the accomplished classical musician and conductor as her life spirals after allegations of sexual misconduct come to light. An important look into abuses of power in workplaces, “Tár” has a chance to swoop in and take the win. Or at least, that’s the hope.

Best Picture — Musical or Comedy: “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Despite Hsu’s snub, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” deserves the award. This category may be the most stacked of them all. Between Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” to eight-time-nominated “The Banshees of Inisherin,” the win will not be easy.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is an ambitious, chaotic and gorgeous film. Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert, also known as “the Daniels,” created a neverending world for the incredible Michelle Yeoh to explore. The film involves sci-fi, karate, romance, family drama and, of course, comedy — truly placing it in a league of its own. Anyone who has seen the film’s rock scene can vouch that there is no more deserving winner.

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy: “Abbott Elementary”

How could “Abbott Elementary” not be the top choice for the best comedy show of the year? Full of chaos and love, “Abbott” is the model to show all comedy can provide to the world. Providing the warming energy of “Schitt’s Creek,” “Abbott” deserves to be rewarded for saving the network sitcom.

Although, “The Bear” and “Only Murders in the Building” are not at all bad choices for the win. “The Bear” truly is a masterpiece; it’s innovative and exhausting and critics love it. The star-studded cast of “Only Murders” could also certainly draw attention to the show.

Best Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson

In an era of television with seemingly endless complicated characters, Janine Teagues from “Abbot” is the lovable goofball the world needs. Brunson provides so much energy and heart to the character; it would feel illegal to root for anyone else.

With a cast of characters so incredible (looking at Principal Ava), it would be easy for Janine’s character to get lost. Brunson never lets that happen — which is probably due to a combination of her comedic timing and flawless writing (another reason “Abbott” deserves the win for Best Series).

Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy: Bill Hader

Nominated for both previous seasons of “Barry” but leaving empty handed, 2023 feels like Hader’s time to shine. Titular character Barry Berkman, a former Marine, makes his money as a hitman until he finds his love of acting. Throughout the three seasons the show has run, Barry tries to escape his past and his trauma to pursue a career as an actor, but of course, this proves to be an incredibly difficult task.

Although “Barry” is a comedy, and it is funny, Barry (both the show and character) hold a lot of nuance. Hader does an incredible job in capturing the anti-hero. (So, yes, Hader deserves the win for the exact opposite reason Brunson deserves the win.) It’s truly hard to believe that Stefon and Barry share the same actor.

Who knows what will happen during Tuesday’s ceremony. Will a fight break out? Will it be a monotonous three hours? (Hopefully not with comedian Jerrod Carmichael set to host.) Will anyone even be watching?

Well, that’s a debrief for Wednesday morning. More important than any of this, the Association needs to sort itself out before we waste too much time fretting its choices.