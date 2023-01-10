Music you might have missed over break

Sza’s sophomore album “SOS” was released on Dec. 9 to critical acclaim and commercial success. The album comes five years after her debut “Ctrl.” (Photo courtesy of The Come Up Show)

Whether you were overwhelmed by the workload of finals or drowning in the holiday season chaos, the new music releases in December may have passed you by. The start of 2023 is the perfect time to listen to new artists or genres. Here are some of the greatest songs and albums you can add to your “walking to class” playlists for the spring semester.

SZA — “SOS”

Five years after her groundbreaking debut album “Ctrl,” R&B artist SZA surpassed the expectations of her fans with her sophomore album “SOS.” Since its Dec. 9 release, “SOS” has found itself at the number one spot on Billboard’s 200. Remaining at the top now for the third week in a row, the lasting impact of this album is apparent.

The 23-track creation not only set streaming records but also captured the attention of her audience through candid storytelling and soulful melodies. SZA collaborated with artists such as Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and Ol’ Dirty Bastard. With over 675 million streams on Spotify, “Good Days,” released as a single in 2020, is the most listened to song on the album. The soulful tone of SZA’s voice flawlessly communicates themes of yearning and self contempt in ballads such as “Special” and “Nobody Gets Me.” Another great song on the album comes from the catchy chorus and rhythmic tempo of “Kill Bill.”

“SOS” comprises a variety of melodies and styles which sublimely blend together to create an album with songs as aesthetically pleasing as the cover art. Despite heavy subject matter, SZA navigated the production of each song to transcend the pain it was expressing through masterfully constructed melodies.

Weezer — “SZNZ: Winter”

On the first day of winter, Weezer added seven new songs to their year-long album “SZNZ.” Every season of 2022, Weezer released a new leg of the album making the most recent winter songs the fourth and final installment.

This final segment, appropriately titled “SZNZ: Winter”, had a somber mood of solitude. The lyrics were riddled with regret driven by the realization of past mistakes. Each of the seven songs follow this theme of loneliness and search for companionship after failed relationships.

The first and most popular track of this installment is the song “I Want A Dog.” With simple lyrics and bare acoustics this song is the musical manifestation of the naked tree branches of winter. Another notable song off this album, entitled “Dark Enough to See the Stars,” has a whimsical intro fortified by the grit of electric guitars. As the song progresses, the delivery of lyrics amplifies, signifying a crisis that intensifies over time.

The other five songs “Iambic Pentameter,” “Basketball,” “Sheraton Commander,” “The One That Got Away” and “The Deep and Dreamless Sleep” fall between the lines of Weezer’s alternative rock style that coherently fit to create this final installment.

Old Dominion — “Memory Lane”

Country band Old Dominion released the single “Memory Lane” to open their 2023 discography. The band, who first made a name for themselves in 2007, has had seven number 1 singles on country radio. With almost a million streams in the first week of its release, “Memory Lane” may be following in the successful footsteps of Old Dominion’s past singles.

This single fits in the genre of country but has elements of pop music in the underlying beat. The song begins with a simple stand alone guitar strum and opening vocals from lead singer Matthew Ramsey. The lyrics of “Memory Lane” are driven by the nostalgia of a past relationship and the bittersweet treasure chest that are the memories. “If I could buy a house on Memory Lane / I would have to wonder if you miss me the same,” Ramsey sings. Old Dominion shows that the simple concept of reminiscing on the past is one which many can relate to.

Ñengo Flow, Bad Bunny — “Gato De Noche”

Puerto Rican powerhouses Ñengo Flow and Bad Bunny collaborated on the song “Gato De Noche.” Released Dec. 22, this song already has almost 50 million streams on Spotify. Both artists have found success in songs constructed of witty lyrics and a signature reggaeton trap beat. “Gato De Noche” follows this same formula and is reminiscent of their past music.

If you are a fan of Bad Bunny’s recent album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” this would be a good song to listen to. This collaboration, while unexpected, is the perfect amalgamation of two voices on the reggaeton urban music scene. Whether or not the listener understands Spanish, the rhythm and production style make “Gato De Noche” an undeniably captivating track.