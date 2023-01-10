That’s Fashion, Sweetie: The official list of ins and outs for 2023

Pearl (Mia Goth) serves as a fashion icon for 2023. Take inspiration from her iconic bow when exploring one of 2023’s hottest “ins”: ribbons. (Photo courtesy of A24)

Last year was incredibly long. I can’t explain it, but it felt like it was Wednesday for maybe four months straight — in both a good and bad way. But still, it was another fantastic year to be alive: to learn, to love, to meet, to explore, to discover, to hurt and to heal.

This article marks the official start of my fifth season here at the Daily Trojan, and “That’s Fashion, Sweetie” needs to start with something exciting. I first thought of doing another trend prediction, but I’ve been feeling very drawn to in-and-out lists à la middle school and Lisi Harrison’s “The Clique.”

So, without further ado, here are my 2023 ins and outs.

Starting off strong with my most recent obsession: jewelry. This year will be key to explore jewelry of all colors — and I don’t mean gem colors or dip-dyed chromatic hues. I mean gold, silver and bronze. The year particularly will be huge for silver, bringing a fun shine to the blinding white of sun’s glittery kisses on snow and pink cheeks flushed against peeping veins. I also think that a “drip” concept will be amplified. Not in the droplet fashion, where there’s a clear teardrop shape, but in a molten, melted way with bumps and mumps. Still, what’s on my “in” list is playing around with different jewelry metals. It forces you to be more creative on how to wear both gold and silver or gold and bronze, but it also brings a subtle “umph” to the ensemble.

What is out, though, is sticking to one type of metal. I don’t mean this in a spiteful way – I get it, all jewelry types don’t look good on everyone. Silver looks good on me in the winter but makes me look pale in the summer; gold amplifies my California glow in the summer but makes me look a little orange in my paler forms. It’s like understanding what colors compliment you through color composition and trial and error. But, just giving the mix-and-match a try is enough. You never know, maybe you’ll realize how good rose gold or bronze looks on you.

Next, ribbons are in. And I mean ribbons in the most “Pearl,” ballet-core, gift-wrapping way. Tie one in your hair, at the end of plaits as bows, add them to your sleeves. With ribbons, it’s all about elevation through subtle addition; it’s not more is more. Here is the distinction: more is more is about maximalism, about adding on and on to compliment and contrast — to argue and quarrel to an eventual, and maybe provocative, resolution. With the ribbons, it’s about strategic placement. See, for example, Shu Shu Tong’s collaboration with Asics. The sneakers have a rubber bow where the laces are, elevating the shoe past a simple sneaker. It takes on a 3D form that will either draw attention toward the shoe, or exist to amplify maybe the sleeves of the outfit or the “recital headband” by Sandy Liang, a headband that has a bow with a long train of ribbon on both ends.

While I support the “Pearl” bow, I am over pearls. I’ve just had a harder time styling pearls in a way that a) didn’t look like pustules in direct sunlight or b) didn’t look like a micro trend. I think I am also just not old enough to make pearls look elegant. This may be more of a personal beef, but for right now, she’s out in my book.

On the topic of micro trends, though, what’s in is using them to develop personal style. Use the trends as a way to explore and experiment with new cuts, silhouettes, colors, patterns and textures. This is vastly different from what is out: using micro trends to stay “in.” This year especially may be the rise of core-core. Further explained in HypeBeast’s article “Can 2023 Be the Year of ‘Nothingcore’?” core-core is rejecting the initial usage of “-core,” which gives “stylist blueprints for internet-born microtrends.” Thus, offering the end of distinct trend cycles and aesthetics — which includes capsule wardrobes — which will instead be supplemented by the triumph of personal style.

Being safe is out. Don’t be uncomfortable, but don’t stay safe: the area where you don’t grow. Trying, therefore, is in, which includes denim on denim, monochromatic matching and amorphous or ambiguous shapes. Experiment with what you have first, and then find ways to amplify one piece or the whole. But be bold and be creative — let your inner child roam free, the one who understood there were endless colors but didn’t know their names were chartreuse or turquoise. Just try. That’s hot.

Something to consider is the no pants-pants trend. Microshorts à la bloomers and heavy coverage briefs are the way to go, seen most famously on Bella Hadid and Clara Perlmutter (known as @tinyjewishgirl on TikTok). I personally think they’re a really cool addition to the “inner wear as outerwear trend.” Upon further reflection, I don’t understand why it is suddenly extra provocative when it comes to bearing thighs. Corsets are now common, so are slip dresses, but showing a little buttcheek is when all hell breaks loose. Pair them with some leg warmers, frilly socks or under a mini skirt. Either way, microshorts, and the confidence they come with, are in.

What about your makeup though? Full glam is out — sorry. Part of it is frustration that I could never achieve that Hollywood starlet look that lasts all night, but also because I have been turning toward a more minimalistic approach in the latter half of 2022. So, I’m now officially declaring a sleazy-angel vibe as in. Focused on simple, glowing, dewy skin, the key to this look is about the eyes. Use those siren eyes, baby!

Focus on cream shadows or highlighters that are white with small specks of glitter, even better if lightly chromatic with hints of blue, purple or green. For the eyes, keep it smokey with grays, silvers, blacks and browns. Kohl is a great product to use to line your eyes, but a popular TikTok trend is to line your eyes with a pencil liner, then wash your face and apply the rest of your makeup. Make sure to give your eyes a break once in a while and clean off the eyeliner thoroughly, though, as buildup can cause blockage of the oil glands in your eyelids that will harm your eye health and tear production.

Topping off my in and out list, I have to include overall health in mindset, starting out strong with “lucky girl syndrome,” a strong sense of belief and trust that everything will work out for you and in your favor because you are a lucky person, which is not only for the girls, despite the name. But what makes it in is the manifestation and belief that comes with it. To truly believe that you are the luckiest person alive, that the universe is on your side, looking out for you and that life will always go your way does wonders.

But be careful not to fall into fantasy and delusion because it can block manifestations from turning into reality. Here’s an example: you are manifesting a new wardrobe that is stylish, but you don’t know a lot about fashion or personal style. So, you end up manifesting retail Gucci and Prada campaigns that aren’t even being sold yet. Suddenly, you’re manifesting an entire designer wardrobe for the sake of it being designer, not because it is the next step for you.

Instead of falling into this fantasy loop of only wanting Jimmy Choos and Hermès Birkins, the true manifestation comes with finding something that catches your eye and is in an ideal price range. Then, reality sets in as you see an Instagram ad of a small boutique or find a grail when thrifting. Delusion is officially in the out category, though; always keep in mind distinction and explicitness, not wild and untamed strings that ball into a tangled mess of confusion and frustration.

Now you know my 2023 ins and outs, what are yours? Don’t know where to start? Look at your values and reflect on 2022. What do you think you lack? What do you wish to have more of?

Life will never go as smoothly as we plan, no matter how many lists, charts or moodboards we make. Progress isn’t linear either, and we have to learn from our lows in order to reach higher highs. But with the new year bringing in new fortune, possibility and luck, there is no better time to expand your presence and simply try.

What are you waiting for? Take the world by storm — hopefully in your micro shorts.

