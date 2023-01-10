USC falls short against the Bruins in Sunday’s clash

USC Women’s Basketball went back and forth with UCLA, but to no avail as the Bruins came away with the close win. (Robert Westermann | Daily Trojan)

On Sunday night, the city of Los Angeles witnessed another electrifying match-up between the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins’ women’s basketball teams, who are both playing impressive and improving seasons thus far.

The rivals clashed at Pauley Pavilion where a sea of blue was dotted with specks of the Trojan family. Yet, the passionate UCLA fanbase was the least of USC’s concerns. USC’s standout player so far this year, graduate forward Kadi Sissoko, was out with a leg injury, putting pressure on the team for someone to step up in her absence.

USC won the tip-off and were off to the races of what would end up being their toughest game of the year. While the match-up was a high scoring game, it started off very slow. The first two possessions for both teams ended with no scoring and it was clear that each side had nerves about the cross-town rivalry.

Eventually UCLA broke the ice with a lay-up by their freshman standout, Kiki Rice. UCLA proceeded to score another basket in which USC’s junior guard, Kayla Williams, had enough and aggressively attacked the basket and was fouled. Williams went 2 for 2 from the free throw line and gave the Trojans their first points. The rest of the quarter consisted of both teams inconsistently trading baskets and the first quarter ended with a score of 17-19 in favor of the Bruins.

The Trojans did not let the back and forth first quarter impact their morale by any means and came out the next firing from all ceilings. Sophomore star Rayah Marshall was no longer quiet in the game, scoring two quick buckets that were followed by a momentum-spurring three-point shot by Kayla Williams.

The Trojans won the quarter 17-11, putting them up by 4 heading into halftime. The scoring run by USC was impressive to all in the arena, even to UCLA’s Head Coach Cori Close. Before entering the locker room tunnel, Close was stopped to answer a few questions pertaining to the first half of gameplay and admitted to not being able to stop USC’s halfcourt sets and playing in favor of the Trojans.

After a rejuvenating 15-minute halftime, the Trojans and Bruins made their way back to the court to a heated end to the game. Within the first two minutes of the fourth quarter there were 6 fouls against the Trojans, with three of those fouls coming within 10 seconds of each other.

The USC fans were livid towards the referees meanwhile the UCLA fan base remained quiet in what seemed to be an understanding that the fouls called were undignified. Head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb and staff remained as composed as they could while witnessing their team face such adversity by the officiating crew. The fouls called against the Trojans served as a catalyst for UCLA’s 21-8 point run against the Trojans, which led the Bruins to their second win over the Trojans this season.

“When you have a selfless team, and a neutral team, […] then we get ready for big moments when we need it. And Londynn Jones was ready for that big moment,” Close said.

USC will face UC Berkeley at Galen Center on Friday at 7 p.m.