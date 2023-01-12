Alex Grinch will return as defensive coordinator

After a season in which USC let up 29.5 points per game and ended in a 46-45 Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane, Head Coach Lincoln Riley announced that Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch will remain on staff.

“I’ve been through it enough with [Grinch] to know, don’t bet against him,” Riley said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I know what’s going to happen defensively, and so I just have a confidence and a belief there, not just in Alex, but the other guys in the room.”

Rumors had swirled around the future of USC’s defensive staff, with many fans calling for a change at defensive coordinator. The loss against Tulane served as a national spotlight on USC’s subpar defense as the Trojans squandered a 15-point lead in the final 4:30 of play.

“We need to be better as coaches, we need to be better as players,” Riley said. “We need to own the things we did well, we need to own and fix the things we didn’t do well.”

One solution to USC’s defensive woes will be the next wave of new recruits. USC ranks 15th in the nation and second in the Pac-12 in recruitment of high school players according to 24/7 Sports. In terms of transfer portal recruitment, USC ranks in the top five.

Much of USC’s recruitment success has come on the offensive end. Quarterback and ESPN No. 1 overall recruit Malachi Nelson leads a group of three five-star commits, all of whom play offense. However, with three four-star defensive commitments, USC is gathering talent that could boost their struggling defense.

USC’s defensive line and secondary will also get some help thanks to the transfer portal, with four-star defensive lineman Anthony Lucas leaving Texas A&M to join the Trojans.

Regardless, Grinch will face high expectations going into next year. USC was a Pac-12 Championship victory away from earning its first-ever playoff berth before allowing a season-high 47 points to Utah. With an offense that averaged 41.4 points per game, the blame can be easily attributed to a weak defensive unit.

The University of Georgia, who won their second consecutive national championship Monday, has served as a template for a successful college defense in both of their playoff runs. Last season, the Bulldogs had a record-setting five defensive players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. This season, with expectations slightly lower considering their roster turnover, Georgia’s defense was still dominant, allowing just 15.3 points per game and keeping TCU to just 7 points in their 65-7 blowout in the championship game.

Riley believes that athletes, not coaching, dictates a team’s ability to play at the Bulldogs’ level.

“Whoever is coordinating at Georgia, I’m sure he’s a great coach, but look at the guys last night,” Riley said. “Do they look like our guys? Not yet. Our guys don’t look like that. We will soon.”

Caleb Williams is entering what will likely be his final season with the Trojans, as the quarterback will almost certainly enter the NFL Draft a year early after his Heisman-winning sophomore season. A strong, or at least stronger, defense could be the difference between falling short in the Pac-12 Championship and securing the Trojans’ first football championship since 2004.