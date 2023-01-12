Comic Relief: Bill Cosby returns … maybe

Louis C.K. won a Grammy for his special “Sincerely Louis C.K.” (Photo courtesy of Stephanie Moreno/University of Georgia)

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

I realize that my column is called “Comic Relief,” but this installment will be neither comical nor relieving. And Bill Cosby is to blame.

Cosby, who was convicted of three accounts of aggravated indecent assault in 2018, announced plans to tour this year during an interview last month. Cosby was sentenced to three years in jail, but was released in 2021. His sentence was ended and charges dropped due to a violation of his rights during the trial.

In 2022, a civil jury in Los Angeles found that he sexually abused a minor. During the height of the #MeToo movement, 60 women came forward with accusations about Cosby’s behavior. Last month, a few weeks prior to the tour announcement, five women filed a lawsuit against Cosby.

All this is to say he is not in clear water and will never be. The 85-year-old will likely find himself in civil courts for the rest of his life.

Still, that did not stop Cosby from revealing his comeback plans during a radio interview with Scott Spears, a man who described Cosby as “legendary.”

In the interview, Cosby said he wants to perform and “​​be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be.”

At one point in time, Cosby was described as “America’s Dad.” Cosby was (formerly) most known for his starring role as Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable in “The Cosby Show,” one of the most popular shows of the 1980s. The sitcom focused on a lovable family while sharing important life lessons with its viewers. Any sweet messaging in the show has been understandably tainted.

While Cosby was once beloved, it’s clear the general consensus is not so positive. Although Cosby’s publicist claims there is “high demand” for Cosby content, is there really? It would be easy to say obviously not — not only was he accused, but he was also convicted. Still, that doesn’t seem to actually deter powerful men from achieving the comeback they so desire.

Roman Polanski, who literally fled the United States after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a minor over 40 years ago, has a new movie set to come out this year.

In the world of comedy, the first person to come to mind is Louis C.K. Five women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct against C.K. in 2017. C.K. corroborated all five of their stories shortly after the allegations came to light.

Just five short years later, he won a GRAMMY for best comedy album for his special “Sincerely Louis C.K.” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held in 2022. He’s seeing levels of success most comedians could only ever dream of? Did the people of the Academy simply forget or do they just not care? Or was the special, which, yes, included jokes about the allegations, so very hilarious that the victims’ trauma just couldn’t compare? It’s also important to remember his mockery of school shooting victims in 2018, just a year after the misconduct came to light.

He is on tour through the end of January. Ten out of the twelve shows scheduled are sold out.

Saying this isn’t meant to equate Cosby and C.K. No case of assault can ever be compared as each person’s trauma is different.

While Cosby’s publicist told NPR the tour will likely happen in spring or summer, I guess only time will tell if the tour actually comes to fruition. Even if he does go through with his plans, there’s no way to tell what his plans are. Will he go for a stadium tour or start in small venues? Will he try to defend himself or ignore the situation? Will people be there?

Ultimately, just the mere possibility that Cosby could go on tour serves as a sickening reminder that the United States legal system consistently fails victims of sexual assault. Although, after it was discovered most of the allegations of Cosby were past the statue of limitations, California ended all statue of limitations for cases of sexual assault. Thanks to the work of brave survivors, changes are happening.

Kimberly Aguirre is a sophomore writing about comedy. Her column, “Comic Relief,” runs every other Thursday. She is also the arts & entertainment editor at the Daily Trojan.