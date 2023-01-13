No Sabo: Introducing the nena of Argentina

Growing up as a Latina with pale skin and red hair, my identity was always something that confused me, mostly because it confused the people around me. I’m told on a daily basis that I must be Irish because of my hair, and strangers argue when I tell them that both of my parents are in fact Mexican. After hundreds, maybe thousands, of these interactions, the confidence I once held in knowing where I belong began to disintegrate. It instilled the idea that I was not enough of a Latina to call myself one and that I could never do the heritage justice because of how I am perceived.

So who am I to be giving Latin music recommendations? Certainly not someone who has extensive background knowledge on the topic. I’ll even hesitantly admit I am not fluent in Spanish. I’d say I’m about 80% there, making me a full-fledged “no sabo” kid.

However, for the last few years I have had the joy of discovering Spanish music, and I can appreciate the Latin music being released today.

If you’re anything like me and your only exposure to Latin music was the Luis Miguel played in the car on the way to school, or if you’re just looking for recommendations as you discover a new genre, welcome. I invite you to put your headphones on and come on this journey through new Latin music as we discover artists together throughout the semester.

If you are one of the millions of people who relentlessly listened to Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” last year, here is another artist you might enjoy. With the same urban trap style as Bad Bunny, María Becerra is quickly becoming one of Argentina’s most celebrated singers. Becerra has countless collaborations under her belt with notable Latin artists such as Prince Royce and J Balvin, as well as the new album “LA NENA DE ARGENTINA,” released Dec. 8.

The question of “who is María Becerra?” is one that even she may struggle to answer. There is no one identity that explains Becerra, but rather a multiplicity of personas. Becerra can be quiet, even unassertive, yet when she performs or creates art — Becerra unleashes a buried side — one which is powerful, which unapologetically feels every emotion in its greatest capacity. Her music, or rather her creative process, is what evokes this separate identity. This persona is what she named her most recent album after — “LA NENA DE ARGENTINA.”

“La Nena,” which translates to “the girl,” is a fitting title for Becerra’s latest release as it is in equal parts an appreciation of her heritage and an evolution of her Latina identity.

Only 22 years old, la nena de Buenos Aires is making a name for herself. While her signature subject matter and tone of voice makes her music easily recognizable, the person behind the sound is harder to identify.

“I believe I have two personalities,” she said in an interview with MTV. “One is the more timid María who’s introverted, dramatic, and with her emotions on her sleeve. The other personality is the María who’s more fierce, more extroverted, and says and sings about things that are taboo. She stands strong. Making music brought out this side of me that I didn’t know, and it surprised me what I can do.”

The album consists of 12 songs, ranging in styles of cumbia, bachata and everything in between.

In an interview with Spotify, Becerra explained that the titular final track concerns her alter ego.

“The girl from Argentina, my artistic facet. She’s a powerful girl, that achieves everything that is proposed and never goes unnoticed,” Becerra said. “ I love my country and I want everyone to know that I’m Argentina!”

Becerra’s music usually falls within the lines of reggaeton, but her most recent album showed that she is not afraid to experiment with new sounds. My favorite song, “ADIÓS,” is the first cumbia song Becerra has released. For anyone reading the word Cumbia for the first time, it is a style of Latin music and dance that originated in Colombia but has variations across Latin America specific to different countries.

Despite an upbeat tempo, “ADIÓS” delves into the pain of acknowledging the toxicity of a relationship and accepting that at times the only way to move forward is to say goodbye. The juxtaposition between its cheerful melody and melancholy lyrics makes the song dynamic.

“To your deceptions and your lies I say goodbye / There is no more harm, no more wounds with me / From your falsehood and your hypocrisy and I am tired / Not for a second will I return to your double life,” Becerra sings.

Her songs are written from real experiences, either her own or those of her friends. That candidness is tangible throughout the album’s lyrics, which touch on rather taboo topics, carrying the impact of her album far beyond just background music in the car or at a party.

Alexis Lara is a sophomore writing about Latin music. She is also an arts & entertainment editor at the Daily Trojan.