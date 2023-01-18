Comfort music for overwhelmed students

Pearly Drops is an alternative-electric band most known for their songs “Bloom for Me” and “Call for Help” from their 2020 album “Call for Help.” (Photo courtesy of Juuso Malin)

Drifting through the clairvoyance of melody, the only shadow of reality left stretching over me are the dollar-store AirPods knockoffs in my ears. Transported to a familiar dimension through euphony, I float through the hypnotic haze cushioned by my carefully crafted playlist. Nothing else matters in this state, nothing can hurt me; the only thing of significance to me at this moment is what song will come next on shuffle. This is the power of comfort music.

Everyone has a comfort song or artist. Maybe you uncovered a hidden gem while listening to your “Discover Weekly” playlist on Spotify and you’ve relentlessly listened ever since. Maybe your comfort song stems from your childhood when your mother would blast Alice In Chains and Modest Mouse while speeding to drop you off at grammar school (Just me? Oh, okay). Whatever music you may take solace in, every person retains a selection of tunes that calm their nerves and ease their mind like no other: an easy escape route from negative thoughts of anxiety and stress. Here are a few of my comfort artists who never fail to replace my negativity with melody.

TOLEDO

I still remember the exact crisp autumn day on which my friend showed me this band in my sophomore year of high school. Lounging in the front seat of my little, red mom car, she queued TOLEDO’s “Some Samurai,” forever changing the trajectory of my music taste. The dreamy melody and melancholy lyrics reverberated through the vehicle, swaddling me in their warm, mellow embrace.

The duo behind TOLEDO, Daniel Álvarez de Toledo and Jordan Dunn-Pilz, are a New York City-based dream-pop powerhouse, skillfully crafting new masterpieces every year. The pair rely on each other creatively, fostering a childhood friendship while sharing their musical talent with the world.

TOLEDO’s most recent album, “How It Ends,” features numerous nostalgic tracks to bring you back to the good old days such as “Boxcutter” and “Soda Can.” “L-Train” and “Flake” cushion the listener with soft vocals and homey guitar, sure to wash away your sorrow and worries from the first riff. TOLEDO is one of my go-to comfort artists when I’m feeling less than perfect, and they certainly deserve a listen.

dad sports

I’ve never been able to find any other music quite like that of dad sports. Ever since one of my best friends sent me a text practically demanding that I check them out, I’ve been indisputably hooked. dad sports graces every single playlist I create and, at this point, has become a key part of my identity as a melophile.

dad sports is headed by Miguel Plante, a brilliant mind producing and performing tunes imbued with hues of yellow and orange, bottling a mid-summer sunset with his harmonies. “out 4 a breather” is nothing short of a modern bedroom-pop masterpiece, flawlessly encapsulating the feeling of speeding home with your windows down after a long day in high school. The whole track exudes the vibe of classic gingham linens from your grandma’s house, infusing the soft indie pop guitar with retro nostalgia. “name & place” continues with the trio’s musical signature, blanketing the listener with magnificent ‘70s synth-reminiscent melodies, diving headfirst into a pool of fond memory. dad sports’ music has never failed to remind me of both better times and the positive things to come, making them one of my favorite groups to turn to for comfort.

Pearly Drops

Sometimes it’s easiest to just close my eyes and allow myself to sink into the heavenly vocals of Pearly Drops. A recent discovery of mine, Pearly Drops’ music is a level of ethereal that’s difficult to vocalize. With my headphones at full volume and their music blasting into my ears, everything falls away and I feel as though I could wander across the inkiness of the Milky Way and waltz with the stars.

Hailing from Helsinki, Finland, Pearly Drops features the talent of Sandra Tervonen and Juuso Malin. Together, the musical duo composes an atmospheric musical experience akin to the work of Grimes, Pastel Ghost and Crystal Castles. Their track “Final Form” amalgamates aspects of both modern hyperpop and rock, resulting in a chorus sure to knock the wind out of you. “Call For Help” dials it back, far more in touch with the pair’s celestial sound.

However, if you’re going to listen to any Pearly Drops track, my top recommendation is “Bloom For Me.” “Bloom for Me” is angelic, an absolute triumph of the ethereal wave. The track gleams like a city skyline in the middle of the night, emanating the same haunting placidity as the witching hour.

Despite the stark differences between Pearly Drops and the other groups on this list, they too harbor an incredible amount of comfort for me: the group even states on their Spotify profile that their music is made to “keep the hope inside and the unmeaningful at bay.” If that doesn’t sound like comfort music to you, I don’t know what will.

Music is a crucial facet of my life; it’s been part of my identity from a young age. So it’s only natural that I, like many others, would also find innate solace in it. Next time you’re feeling stressed or dejected, try listening to one of these artists, or one of your own favorite artists. I promise you’ll feel comforted almost instantly.