A comprehensive guide to the art of Los Angeles

Being a USC student is expensive. The astronomical tuition expenses aside, rent, utilities and Trader Joe’s snacks add up really fast. With money consistently flowing out of your bank account, what can you do for fun?

There is no shortage of excitement on campus. Still, it can be nice to leave the bubble and explore the city. One way to do that is by visiting the countless museums around Los Angeles. While some, such as the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, will require a hefty $25 entrance fee, don’t let that scare you away from other museums, as being a USC student comes with a very special gift: your USC ID.

The ID will get you into most museums free of charge. It even lowers that $25 for the Academy Museum down to a more reasonable $15. Still, why spend that when you have the magical key to spend nothing? Before the multitude of possibilities become too overwhelming, here is a list of the greatest free-for-student museums and their most exciting exhibits.

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles

Usually $12 for students, Trojans have the opportunity to get up close and personal with fossils for free. Even better, there is no transportation required, as the museum is located in Exposition Garden.

The Natural History Museum has something for everyone. Explore the Jane G. Pisano Dinosaur Hall and see the mounted skeletons of 20 different dinosaurs, including three of a Tyrannosaurus rex — one baby, one juvenile and one grown.

“L.A. Underwater” is one of the museum’s current featured exhibits, exploring “the prehistoric sea beneath us” — as the gallery displays, the city that Trojans call home used to live underneath the Pacific Ocean. The exhibit features 40 prehistoric fossils including a shark that the museum notes was bigger than a city bus — something fun to think about next time you take a trip to the beach.

Also, the gardens maintained outside the museum are a treat for any nature lover, and a great escape for when campus feels claustrophobic.

The Broad

The Broad is free to everyone, so you may feel slightly less special. But, at the end of the day, free is free.

The Broad is a contemporary art museum — featuring work from the 1950s to today. With almost 2,000 pieces of art on view, it is impossible to appreciate every piece in the way it should be.

The “Expansive Presentation of Jean Michel-Basquiat” is a wonderful place to start. Featuring 13 of Basquiat’s pieces, including “Santo 2” (1982) and “Pink Devil” (1984). The Broad is the place to see the frenzied, chaotic work of the late neo-expressionist artist. Being Haitian and Puerto Rican, Basquiat dealt with a lot of discrimination in the exclusive world of art. His work highlights Black artistry while creating a distinctive style that only belongs to him. The grafitti-like nature of his work is striking, and the complex nature of his compositions create layers of meaning for the audience to interpret. Basquiat is an important player of contemporary art. With an impressive collection of his work just a drive away, The Broad provides students the opportunity to observe the work of a genius.

Public Art

If none of those intrigue you, or you just want some fresh air, L.A. is ripe with public art. Other choices can be found in the murals that are abundant across the city. While Instagrammable angel wings are nice, there is so much more available. Public art gives a true view of the city; it’s made in L.A. for L.A.

“The History of California,” more commonly referred to as “The Great Wall of Los Angeles” by Judith Baca, is the longest mural in the world. Located in North Hollywood, it’s a bit more of a trip to get here than the other spots on this list, but it is well worth it. The mural depicts the history of California from the prehistoric age all the way to the 1984 Summer Olympics in L.A. The mural focuses on the stories from marginalized perspectives, an important rewriting of an often whitewashed history of one of the most diverse cities in the U.S.

Living in a city with 93 museums, this list barely scratches the surface. Even if none of these options interest you, take this as a sign to take that ID card for a spin and appreciate some art or learn something new.