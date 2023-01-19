Live updates: USC, GSWOC agree on tentative election date
♦ LIVE: Last updated Jan. 19 at 4:35 p.m.
A union election date has tentatively been set for Feb. 15-16.Jan. 19, 2023 4:35 p.m.
USC and a prospective union of graduate student workers tentatively set the dates of a union election for Feb. 15 and 16. The NLRB still needs to draft the formal agreement, which will require both parties’ signatures.
The agreement came after a second day of hearings with the labor board, which defined which workers are eligible to join the union.
Next month’s election will hinge on a simple majority vote of union-eligible workers. The group seems likely to vote in favor of unionization given that roughly 60% of 3,400 workers signed union authorization cards to trigger the hearing in December.
— TOMOKI CHIEN, staff writer
The Daily Trojan is piloting live updates for developing news stories. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.