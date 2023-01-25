‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ brings the pack back

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” sees Tyler Posey revive his role as Scott McCall. Dylan O’Brien did not return to the movie to play Stiles Stilinski. (Photo by Gage Skidmore | Flickr)

The Alpha is back in Beacon Hills. Following the television series that aired from 2011 to 2017, “Teen Wolf: The Movie” (2023) brings creator and USC alum Jeff Davis’ world back to life, along with a terrifying new evil that has emerged among the pack. Fans have long awaited a reunion film after five years of anticipatory waiting. Despite the time away from Beacon Hills, Davis managed to tap into fans’ love for the show and devotion to the cast. Whether audiences are longtime fans of “Teen Wolf” or newcomers looking for a thrill, “Teen Wolf: The Movie” feeds all lovers of supernatural and drama.

The film is set 15 years after the “Teen Wolf” season six finale. As the full moon rises, the wolves are howling again, calling for the return of every shape-shifter of the night to aid the cause. Staying true to its roots, the film retains classic elements of “Teen Wolf.” Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), while no longer a teenager, can still assemble allies and friends alike to fight against their deadliest enemy yet. Original pack members such as Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Jackson Whittemore (Colton Haynes) and even Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) return to the screen in a fierce display of unique supernatural and natural power. New additions to the pack include Eli Hale (Vince Mattis) and Hikari Zhang (Amy Workman). Along with other familiar faces, the audience returns to Beacon Hills with an immediate flood of nostalgia.

The most notable aspect of this film is the cast. Despite the extensive time since their exit from the franchise, Davis still managed to reel back a majority of the show’s lead actors to resume the “Teen Wolf” story. This grand act created an almost seamless feeling between the two projects, greeting returning audience members with a sense of familiarity that they wouldn’t get in a spin-off.

While the cast contributed to the timelessness of Beacon Hills, the overlapping of originally separate storylines sometimes became convoluting in “Teen Wolf: The Movie.” Across the six seasons of the show, many actors exited or entered midway through. This led characters who had never interacted on screen before to suddenly be thrown together in the film without much introduction. The lack of time prevented the expansive development of such relationships.

Even though many in the cast have reached their 30s, the film highlighted the coming-of-age elements of “Teen Wolf.” Eli brought a youthful spirit to the film, demonstrating the emotional turmoil of being a teenager through the allegory of his budding werewolf abilities.

As always, Coach Finstock (Orny Adams) provides comic relief with his competitive and unfiltered spirit during the anticipated lacrosse games. The balance between thrill, romance and light-hearted fun stays true to the vibe of “Teen Wolf,” only maturing its content slightly to gear toward the aged audience.

A controversial, yet quintessential, move for Davis is the resurrection of Allison Argent. As soon as the film was announced, fans had mixed reactions toward her return. In an intertwined collection of plotlines, the film manages to reinvent the season she died: season three. Not every character from season three makes a return, however, as Stiles Stilinski (Dylan O’Brien) and Kira Yukimura (Arden Cho) do not appear in the film.

While the familiarity of both heroes and villains was also a draw for fan engagement, the film’s plot lacked some of the drive that propelled season three into becoming the most popular season of the show to date. The convoluted character storylines made it difficult to determine the end goal. What took 12 episodes to complete in the show was squashed into a roughly hour-and-a-half-long film, leaving some character arcs incomplete and others with an unsatisfying ending. While the story may have been better suited for a television format, the character reunions were still well worth the five-year wait.

Just like the plotlines and characters, the visuals stuck true to the “Teen Wolf’’ show as well. The use of particular lenses fit the emotional intensity of scenes. The beginning of the film used more orange-toned lenses, highlighting open skies and bright details. As the conflict boiled, blue tones began shifting over the screen to enhance the tension and the brewing storm, both literally and physically.

Unfortunately, some of the discernible CGI that was used in the latter-half of the film took away from the audience’s ability to digest the plot because of its artificial feel. Despite that, a majority of the shots felt very raw, such as in the woods or the lacrosse stadium, taking us right back into the heart of Beacon Hills.

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” is set to release Jan. 26, exclusively on Paramount+. Expanding on the “Teen Wolf” universe, it is clear that Davis has a plan in mind for the future of Beacon Hills and its pack. So if you’re ready to watch the film, armor up, grab a sword or pop out your claws and be prepared for an action-packed adventure back into the heart of the supernatural.