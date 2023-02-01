Live updates: Labor board confirms graduate student union election
NLRB released a notice of election Wednesday, setting into stone the GWSOC election.Feb. 1, 2023 9:29 p.m.
The fate of a prospective union of USC graduate student workers will hinge on a Feb. 15-16 election, the National Labor Relations Board confirmed in a notice Wednesday. A simple majority vote of union-eligible workers will decide the outcome.
Negotiations last month between USC and the coalition — formally named the Graduate Student Workers Organizing Committee — defined union-eligible workers as all teaching assistants, assistant lecturers, research assistants, students funded through training grants and fellows in STEM disciplines.
“We are united in a belief that by banding together we can have greater support and better lives,” the GSWOC wrote in a Monday press release. “With a union, we can address problems like earning less than a living wage, insufficient healthcare benefits, discrimination, bullying and harassment, and a lack of legal and structural support for international workers.”
A University spokesperson was unable to answer questions from the Daily Trojan, citing a staffing shortage.
In an early January faculty memo, Kelvin Davies — interim vice provost for academic and faculty affairs — wrote that the university does “not believe that unionization is in the best interests of our graduate students.”
Voting on the University Park Campus will commence in shifts starting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 15 in the west building lobby of Wallis Annenberg Hall. The election at the Health Sciences Campus and Buck Institute will occur simultaneously in the Clinical Services Center and Drexler Auditorium, respectively.
All voters must wear face coverings under the agreed-upon election policy.
This month’s vote has been a long time coming. The GSWOC began mustering followers in the summer of 2020 and used the 2021 calendar year to conduct climate surveys and first begin to float unionization.
The group started distributing union authorization cards in April 2022, which roughly 60% of eligible workers signed by December of that year, triggering a two-day hearing with the labor relations board last month.
— TOMOKI CHIEN
A union election date has tentatively been set for Feb. 15-16.Jan. 19, 2023 4:35 p.m.
USC and a prospective union of graduate student workers tentatively set the dates of a union election for Feb. 15 and 16. The NLRB still needs to draft the formal agreement, which will require both parties’ signatures.
The agreement came after a second day of hearings with the labor board, which defined which workers are eligible to join the union.
Next month’s election will hinge on a simple majority vote of union-eligible workers. The group seems likely to vote in favor of unionization given that roughly 60% of 3,400 workers signed union authorization cards to trigger the hearing in December.
— TOMOKI CHIEN
USC graduate student workers are one step closer to unionizing.Jan. 14, 2023 12:00 a.m.
A prospective union of USC graduate student workers will likely hold a hearing with the National Labor Relations Board starting Wednesday, a union representative wrote in a statement to the Daily Trojan Friday.
The hearing — which will determine workers’ union eligibility — would bring the coalition one step closer to official union certification and allow the workers to strike in the future.
The University is expected to argue at the hearing that graduate student workers funded through fellowships are not employees and therefore not union-eligible, wrote Megan Cassingham, a spokesperson for the Graduate Student Worker Organizing Committee. Spokespersons for USC were not immediately able to confirm Cassingham’s assertion or the scheduled date for the hearing.
After the hearing, the NLRB will set the date of an election decided by a simple majority of union-eligible workers who are likely to vote in favor of unionization, given that roughly 60% of 3,400 workers signed union authorization cards to trigger the hearing in December.
— TOMOKI CHIEN
USC graduate student workers have filed for union election.Dec. 16, 2022 12:00 a.m.
A broad coalition of USC graduate student workers filed for a union election Wednesday, a move that could grant the workers the power of collective bargaining — and the strike — in labor negotiations with the University.
Any strike would be far out, if one happens at all. The prospective union of graduate students employed as teaching assistants, research assistants and assistant lecturers from nearly every academic department will likely go through an early January hearing with the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that protects the rights of private-sector employees.
The hearing would confirm which workers are eligible to join the union, a point that the University could contest; if USC agrees with the coalition’s definition of an eligible member, the hearing would not be necessary.
The board will then set the date of an election decided by a simple majority of union-eligible workers, who seem likely to vote in favor of unionization given that roughly 60% of 3,400 such workers signed union authorization cards to trigger the hearing in the first place.
Alternatively, the University could voluntarily elect to recognize the group as a union and engage in collective bargaining, making the hearing and election unnecessary.
“We do critical work which powers the teaching and research mission here at USC,” said Yoni Hirshberg, a teaching assistant and one of the coalition’s organizers. “However, many of us lack secure rights and protections in the workplace and we struggle with low pay, high housing costs, inadequate health care and increasing uncertainty about our futures.”
— TOMOKI CHIEN
