Live updates: Labor board confirms graduate student union election

A union election date has tentatively been set for Feb. 15-16. Jan. 19, 2023 4:35 p.m. USC and a prospective union of graduate student workers tentatively set the dates of a union election for Feb. 15 and 16. The NLRB still needs to draft the formal agreement, which will require both parties’ signatures. The agreement came after a second day of hearings with the labor board, which defined which workers are eligible to join the union. Next month’s election will hinge on a simple majority vote of union-eligible workers. The group seems likely to vote in favor of unionization given that roughly 60% of 3,400 workers signed union authorization cards to trigger the hearing in December. — TOMOKI CHIEN

USC graduate student workers are one step closer to unionizing. Jan. 14, 2023 12:00 a.m. A prospective union of USC graduate student workers will likely hold a hearing with the National Labor Relations Board starting Wednesday, a union representative wrote in a statement to the Daily Trojan Friday. The hearing — which will determine workers’ union eligibility — would bring the coalition one step closer to official union certification and allow the workers to strike in the future. The University is expected to argue at the hearing that graduate student workers funded through fellowships are not employees and therefore not union-eligible, wrote Megan Cassingham, a spokesperson for the Graduate Student Worker Organizing Committee. Spokespersons for USC were not immediately able to confirm Cassingham’s assertion or the scheduled date for the hearing. After the hearing, the NLRB will set the date of an election decided by a simple majority of union-eligible workers who are likely to vote in favor of unionization, given that roughly 60% of 3,400 workers signed union authorization cards to trigger the hearing in December. Read more — TOMOKI CHIEN

USC graduate student workers have filed for union election. Dec. 16, 2022 12:00 a.m. A broad coalition of USC graduate student workers filed for a union election Wednesday, a move that could grant the workers the power of collective bargaining — and the strike — in labor negotiations with the University. Any strike would be far out, if one happens at all. The prospective union of graduate students employed as teaching assistants, research assistants and assistant lecturers from nearly every academic department will likely go through an early January hearing with the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency that protects the rights of private-sector employees. The hearing would confirm which workers are eligible to join the union, a point that the University could contest; if USC agrees with the coalition’s definition of an eligible member, the hearing would not be necessary. The board will then set the date of an election decided by a simple majority of union-eligible workers, who seem likely to vote in favor of unionization given that roughly 60% of 3,400 such workers signed union authorization cards to trigger the hearing in the first place. Alternatively, the University could voluntarily elect to recognize the group as a union and engage in collective bargaining, making the hearing and election unnecessary. “We do critical work which powers the teaching and research mission here at USC,” said Yoni Hirshberg, a teaching assistant and one of the coalition’s organizers. “However, many of us lack secure rights and protections in the workplace and we struggle with low pay, high housing costs, inadequate health care and increasing uncertainty about our futures.” Read more — TOMOKI CHIEN

At a glance:

The Daily Trojan is piloting live updates for developing news stories. This page will be updated as more information becomes available.