BSA Presents SC Black Flea

SC Black Flea served as a marketplace for Black student owned businesses. The event, hosted in Founders Park Friday, saw students selling jewelry, paintings and clothing. (Cassandra Yra | Daily Trojan)

The Black Student Assembly at USC hosted the SC Black Flea Market for the whole USC community on Feb 3. The market took place from noon to 3 p.m. at Founders Park, with dozens of tables and booths circling around the central lawn. Music played and sunlight shone as students had a good time chatting and buying specialty items from various vendors.

According to the event organizers and BSA special events chairs, Miles Mogush, a senior majoring in business administration and music industry, and Elande Abate, a junior majoring in communication, there were around eighteen vendors present, selling handmade jewelry, crochet hats, artistic paintings, creative posters and other fashion items.

“As for our special event ideas for Black History Month, we wanted to have themed weeks. So each week celebrates a different aspect of what makes Blackness amazing,” Mogush said. “This week is Black excellence. We wanted to promote all of our excellent Black-owned student businesses. And I feel like it’s a good starter event to introduce everyone to our vendors.”

Among them was Lensa Hamda, a sophomore majoring in industrial and systems engineering, who is an ambassador for BSA, and one of the vendors at her jewelry and charms booth.

The Black Student Assembly will host events every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the remainder of Black History Month. (Emma Silverstein | Daily Trojan)

“During one of the e-board meetings, I shared about how I made a lot of phone charms, and I got really into jewelry-making over winter break,” Hamda said. “One of the other e-board members who is planning the whole Black History Month event asked me if I wanted to be a vendor. And I was kind of scared … But she said it was for any student to showcase all their talents and to spotlight all of the many talents that students have outside of education.”

Events like these highlight the ingenuity and creativity of students, rather than solely focusing on academic achievement. SC Black Flea offered an opportunity to foster community both among members of BSA and USC at large, and also highlighted the creative diversity of USC students.

SC Black Flea was an opportunity for students new to owning a business to get experience selling their items and services. The atmosphere was laid-back and everyone seemed genuinely excited to be there, connecting with others and seeing all the cool things available for purchase.

“I’m trying to juggle between doing my classwork and then I’m making a bracelet and making the phone charms while I’m not in class and then trying to go to work as well,” Hamda said. “I’ve never had that experience of running a business. So this is all very new to me, but I’m still very optimistic.”

This event followed the first ever Black Career Fair, where BSA offered free headshots, resume reviews and mentorship from industry professionals. As co-special events chairs, Mogush and Abate are holding events every Monday, Wednesday and Friday during February.

“I’m excited to see all this Black excellence and be able to have this space for students to show all their talents, especially during Black History Month,” Hamda said.