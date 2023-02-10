‘Disrupting the norm’ with streetwear

Photo by Korrupt

In an era of fashion dominated by cheap garments, perfunctory design and the worship of capital gain, it’s clear that the artistic medium has lost its way. The industry appears to have gone deep in the woods, stuck in a rapacious cycle of manufacture, sell, dispose, rinse and repeat.

Nevertheless, a glimmer of hope remains for modern underground fashion as Korrupt blazes a new eccentric path through the dense thicket of greed with its unapologetic individuality.

Korrupt is a Bay Area-based clothing brand determined to “disrupt the norm,” as stated in its slogan. Run by four young entrepreneurs, Korrupt deviates from current trends by manufacturing its own path through unique art and an unorthodox message.

“Korrupt is an escape from the mundane of our everyday lives,” reads Korrupt’s “brand bible”. “Korrupt is artistic freedom, an outlet for us to create without boundaries, without fear, not just for us, but for everyone who wears our art on their backs as a form of self-expression. Korrupt is the youth, Korrupt is the future. Why not stick around?”

This marvelously poetic statement is an excerpt from Korrupt’s “brand bible,” a concentrated reflection of the company’s core values. Using this approach, the owners were able to concisely clarify their company identity on paper.

“We really wanted to figure out where we wanted to take this brand, and a big part of that was figuring out who we are, and who we want it to be,” said Neoud Makkonen Haile, a junior majoring in computer science business administration and the brand’s head of business operations. “In order for us to be able to sell products and find our audience, we really had to figure out who we are as a company.”

Haile is far from alone in working on this project. Alongside him are three other partners, each in charge of running a different facet of Korrupt.

University of San Francisco student Ryan Masangkay spearheads part of the fashion and design side of operations. Employing his extensive knowledge of trends and natural inclination toward the stylish, Masangkay oversees factors such as silhouettes, materials and photoshoots.

Bringing his skills in art and animation to Korrupt, Aaron Pelaez, a student at Berkeley City College, works as the other co-creative director of the brand. He draws and designs almost everything from garments to the brand’s mascots, Junko, Fauni and Grim. “Rarely dabbl[ing] in the number side,” Pelaez is the mind behind the art promotion.

Clifton Alexander, a student at Las Positas College, works closely with both the business and artistic operations to keep the brand running. Korrupt was Alexander’s brainchild from his time in quarantine.

“I just had the bright idea with our friend JD, he’s passed now … I wanted to find a way [to realize this brand],” Alexander said. “We knew we were creative. We knew we were talented. We knew the right people so we could make something out of that.”

Photo by Sam Soccorro

Pelaez cites a hodgepodge of different sources as inspiration for the brand. Ranging from Tyler, the Creator’s insouciant attitude to animated favorites such as “Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure” and “Adventure Time,” the myriad of muses resulted in a brand nothing short of eclectic.

Masangkay said he holds a more freeform take on inspiration.

“Really, just being on Instagram, looking at clothes and being on archive pages for years,” Masangkay said. “Now because of TikTok, everyone has a big platform. It’s basically a library of information on how to put together an outfit … before TikTok you had to do it yourself, you had to find the exit search for the pieces. I’d be on Grailed for hours just looking for stuff.”

These inspirations launched the treasure trove of creativity that resulted in Korrupt’s current vibe. However, the brand wouldn’t be where it is today without the careful cooperation of all four team members.

“I think, especially if you’re working on a team, it’s important to know how to step out of the spotlight,” Masangkay said. “Everyone’s gonna have the time to shine, everyone’s gonna be the star at one point. As soon as you start getting greedy about … wanting all the attention on yourself, that’s when you start losing. Uplift other people, give people the platform to speak. Know when to shut up. Listen, learn, observe.”

Pelaez emphasized the importance of intention when owning a business centered around art.

“I’d say if you’re to start a brand, don’t do it for the wrong reasons … Do it because you love it. If you love it, it’s never gonna feel like work,” Pelaez said. “We’re with the humility thing. We’re never 100% right about a lot of things, but we love the process of learning and growing. We have a lot of ambition, and we know that the only way to get to where we want to be is if we love the process.”