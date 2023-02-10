Sports staff’s Super Bowl predictions

Darren Parry –– Assistant Sports Editor

Chiefs 27, Eagles 16

The Chiefs haven’t fared well in their previous two Super Bowl matchups with quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center, averaging just 20 points per game. However, it’s very hard to bet against Mahomes, even against the 14-3 Philadelphia Eagles. With Mahomes air raid offense throwing to star tight end Travis Kelce and the sneaky good rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, look for the Chiefs to hoist their franchise’s third Super Bowl.

Prop: Who will win the opening coin toss? Philadelphia Eagles

The last Super Bowl champion to win the opening coin toss was the 2013-14 Seattle Seahawks. As history repeats itself, and given the lock for the Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, this year will be the ninth straight Super Bowl in which the loser of the Super Bowl wins the coin toss. Lock in the Eagles for the winner of the opening coin toss.

Stefano Fendrich –– Sports Editor

Chiefs 31, Eagles 27

On paper, these might be the two most evenly matched offensive teams we’ve ever seen matched up in a Super Bowl. The Chiefs and Eagles were number one and number two, respectively, in total points scored, total yards and touchdowns in the regular season. Based on early bets, it seems the public is betting on the Chiefs as 1.5-point underdogs. Not a great sign, but in my eyes, this Super Bowl could really go either way. Usually, if the public is going one way, your safe bet is to go the complete opposite. But I’m putting all my trust in Patrick Mahomes, who has a 7-1-1 record against the spread and 6-3 straight up when he’s an underdog.

Prop: Will the opening kickoff be a touchback? NO

This is my favorite bet to take every year (legally of course). The first play of the game and you can already win some money before either offense has even stepped foot on the field. On most betting sites, you can even get this plus money — getting the most bang for your buck. Out of the last 29 Super Bowl opening kickoffs, 26 of them were not touchbacks. Lock. It. In.

Maya Gomes –– Assistant Sports Editor

Chiefs 31, Eagles 17

The biggest question coming into the Superbowl is going to be the health of quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. Mahomes’ ankle, which he injured against the Jaguars, was clearly not at full health against the Bengals, but he was still able to put up 326 yards and 2 touchdowns. While the Eagles’ pass rush is concerning (70.0 sacks on the season – the third most by a team in a single season), recent news from the Chiefs’ media day suggests that Mahomes won’t be limited physically. Meanwhile, Hurts has commented that he is still dealing with an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder, which he suffered back in week 15. As a Giants fan, I hate to suggest the Eagles have a chance, but ultimately I think that a (slightly) healthier Mahomes has proven too dangerous to bet against, and is going to make the difference against the birds.

Prop: Will the first play of the game be a run or pass? Bet – Pass

The trick with this bet is we don’t know who will start with the ball, but I’m willing to bet that no matter who ends up with it, the first play of the game will be in the air. When you have the top two MVP finalists quarterbacking either team, it feels like a good bet that Mahomes and Hurts will look to get going early in the game, both to prove their health and shake off the rust.

Patrick Warren –– Associate Managing Editor

Eagles 24, Chiefs 21

With both teams sporting MVP candidate quarterbacks, elite defenses and strong offensive lines, it feels that the Super Bowl could truly go either way. It seems foolish to bet against Patrick Mahomes, whose playmaking ability is second to none. However, with his ankle injury, I worry about his ability to consistently evade a strong Eagles pass rush. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ rushing attack will have their written cut out for them, but Hurts’ passing ability and ball security will win them this game.

Prop: Jalen Hurts over 0.5 rushing touchdowns

Set right at even odds, it feels too easy to see the talented running quarterback sneak into the end zone at one point in this game. With 13 rushing touchdowns in 15 games, Hurts will once again cross the goal line. If you want a little extra juice, sprinkle something on Hurts scoring the first touchdown of the game, set at +800.

Jacob Rose –– Assistant Sports Editor

Eagles 30, Chiefs 20

Listen. As a lifelong Cowboys fan, it pains me to say it, but the Eagles are legit. They are the top passing defense in the league. The Chiefs rely on the passing game. Travis Kelce is a monster, but so is the Eagles’ secondary — Philly has multiple options they can drape on Kelce, and quite frankly, he is the only real passing threat the Chiefs have (with all due respect to USC legend JuJu Smith-Schuster). Plus, with rush threats Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat on the prowl, Mahomes and his ankle will be on high alert all game. Finally, I don’t trust Kansas City’s middle-of-the-road pass defense to stop Philly’s armada of receivers — ranging from the fleet-footed DeVonta Smith to the severely underrated tight end Dallas Goedert — even with Hurts not at 100%.

Prop: First touchdown scorer? Miles Sanders.

I have a feeling that the Eagles will try to establish the run game early on to dominate the time of possession and keep the ball out of Money Mahomes’ hands. The Eagles led the league in running back red-zone touches this season, so look for them to feed Sanders as they approach the end zone.

Jason Lopez Lopez –– Sports Editor

Eagles 27, Chiefs 21

Saving the best for last. Sadly much of my knowledge in football comes from throwing my name into the ring for my friends’ fantasy league, so there isn’t much I can truly add in terms of value. However, during my first time playing fantasy, I learned very quickly that Jalen Hurts is that guy, and with the addition of A.J. Brown, the Eagles’ offense is electrifying. As long as Hurts doesn’t have to come off the pitch from injury for Minshew, I see the Eagles putting the Chiefs away.

Prop: Travis Kelce anytime touchdown

Tight end Travis Kelce is electrifying and he’s one of the Chiefs’ best attacking outlets — so expect to see him reach the end zone at some point in the game. I’d say it’s a safe bet to rely on the big man to score a TD.