Written in the Stars: All about astrological compatibility

(Andrea Orozco | Daily Trojan)

As an accidentally self-branded astrology fanatic, people ask for my thoughts on their potential partners’ zodiac signs more often than you’d think. But as much as I love to talk about astrology, a part of me can’t help but groan every time I’m asked this question; I simply never have enough information to give a fair assessment. Although there are pretty well-known generalizations about people’s sun signs, I usually find myself grasping at straws to draw any parallel to their sun sign and love.

So, out of this frustration, I’ve decided to put together a guide of what you need to know about your potential partner before you ask your astrology friend for their opinions, and some things to look for so you can determine compatibility yourself as we head into Valentine’s Day.

Step one: Get their whole birth chart

If you have them on Snapchat, chances are you can view their birth chart on the app. Just go to their profile, click the zodiac sign icon next to their snap score, and click “View [insert name here]’s Astrological Profile.” Don’t worry, Snapchat has your back and will not notify them that you’re doing this.

If you don’t have them on Snapchat — or the person doesn’t have the feature set up (major red flag, in my opinion) — unfortunately the only way to find their chart is by inputting their birth date, time and location into a birth chart calculator. It’s difficult, but there are ways to do this without blowing your cover, or making them suspicious that you’re a stalker.

The location is probably the easiest. When you’re talking about your hometowns, just slip in a quick “Were you born there?” Gets the job done and makes you seem that much more interested in their life. For birth date and time, I’d go the route of awkwardly sharing yours and seeing if they reciprocate. They’ll probably catch on at this point, but it’s worth a shot.

Be sure to have your chart handy as well for the following comparisons.

Step two: The Venus sign

Venus is the sign of love, romance and beauty. It determines what someone looks for in love and how they act in a relationship. If you’re attracted to someone’s energy, chances are it’s because of their Venus sign. Venus also determines what someone finds beauty in generally, not just in people. For example, air Venuses are likely to find beauty in intellect, while earth Venuses are more likely to find it in comfort and nature.

Green flags include them having the same Venus sign as you, your Venuses being “sister signs” (at opposite sides of the zodiac wheel, six signs apart) or their Venus sign being the same as any of your big six — or vice versa.

Step three: The “little three”

While most who dabble in astrology know their “big three” (sun, moon and rising), I’m a strong advocate that out of the big six astrology signs, the “little three” — Mercury, Venus and Mars — say the most about a person.

Compatible Mercury signs are a plus, especially if you’re looking for something long term. Mercury rules communication, so if theirs is in the same sign or element as yours, it could be a clue that you’ll have vibrant conversations and little issues with communication.

Look for similar patterns in Mars, which rules sex and aggression. Aside from the obvious, compatibility in Mars can foreshadow how you’ll deal with conflicts should they arise.

To take it to the next level, look at aspects between your and your potential partner’s Mars and Venus signs. Conjunctions — when two planets are in the same sign — can strengthen the energy of the sign, a good thing to look out for in this case. Sextiles (two signs apart) are associated with light, easygoing energy. Trines (four signs apart) are the luckiest aspects. However, beware of squares (three signs apart), as these can cause conflict.

Step four: Sun and moon signs

Astrological compatibility is all about balance. Who can guide a Taurus moon out of their shell? Or a Capricorn sun out of their work-focused mind? Who can bring out the parts of yourself that you don’t like to show the rest of the world, and who can do that for you in return?

One of the biggest things I look out for in terms of compatibility is a pair’s sun and moon signs. You’re most compatible with someone who has the same sun sign as your moon sign or vice versa. Your sun is the way you fit into the world and your moon is how you deal with your innermost emotions, the ones usually kept hidden. With the right balance, you’ll be able to guide these parts out of each other, strengthening your connection.

Step five: Dominant element

Out of the four elements — water, earth, fire and air — there’s usually one that’s more prevalent in one’s chart. Typically, people who have the same dominant element are compatible because they hold a lot of the same values and tendencies. Otherwise, water- and earth-dominant people tend to get along, and same with fire and air dominants. Again, these energies are all about balance.

Step six: Make a decision

While there’s a seemingly infinite number of aspects and placements one can look at when determining compatibility, it’s not feasible to go over every single one. There’s also probably no pair that’s completely astrologically compatible.

Nonetheless, you probably went into this journey looking to get something out of it, and this spiel is likely irrelevant. If you couldn’t contain your excitement about your compatible Venus signs or grew uneasy at your Venus-Mars conjunction, that’s what matters. At the end of the day, trust your gut. The stars are just here to help.

Jenna Peterson is a junior writing about anything and everything astrology related in her column “Written in the Stars.” She is also the managing editor of the Daily Trojan.