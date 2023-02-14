Ready player two? Team up on Feb. 14

Olivia Hughes | Daily Trojan

Whether it’s the end of a long day of romantic activities or time for a casual night in, there are plenty of video games catering to the lovey-dovey couples out there. Here are some of the best two-player games for duos in any relationship, friendship or situationship.

“Pikuniku” – $12.99 on PC, Nintendo Switch, macOS, Xbox

Explore a whimsical world of intricate puzzles and wacky side characters in “Pikuniku.” Alongside its single-player adventure, “Pikuniku” contains an additional classic local co-op experience. You and your partner can play as “Piku” and “Niku,” two charming creatures with very wacky leg physics. Team up to solve a series of environmental puzzles as you race to a boat that marks the end of each level.

While the co-op mode is separate from the single-player narrative, there are plenty of fun and challenging levels to try out as a duo. Every level presents a different challenge for creative players to test out their teamwork skills with tools like “Piku” and “Niku”’s powerful kicks and grappling hooks. “Pikuniku” takes a steady and casual approach to co-op puzzle games wrapped in a cartoonishly cute exterior.

“Monster Prom” – $11.99 on PC, PS, Xbox

What’s a better way to gauge compatibility than to see how your partner handles dating a hot monster? “Monster Prom” puts a competitive spin on the dating-sim genre by pitting players against one another to score a date to the eponymous “Monster Prom” in just three weeks. As newly enrolled students at “Spooky High,” players can sabotage one another as they compete to raise their stats and money in order to impress their potential dates.

“Monster Prom” features a cast of six dateable characters ranging from a moody, hipster vampire to a party-girl poltergeist, with plenty of equally absurd side characters intervening in your romantic endeavors. Every monster has a unique personality and backstory that will tug on your heartstrings, as well as multiple endings depending on the choices made throughout the game. Don’t have enough time for hours of romantic competition? Players can opt for a shorter thirty-minute session that only gives them a week to win over a classmate. With hilarious dialogue, full voice-acting and a vibrant art style, “Monster Prom” will bring some competitive laughter and diabolical introspection to you and your valentine.

“With You” – Free on PC

For couples on a budget, “With You” provides the satisfaction and polish of a paid game at a free price. A two-player puzzle game that requires cooperation, “With You” emphasizes the importance of communication. Players control two shape-based characters and must work together to solve each level’s obstacles by pushing each other and sticking together, literally. The simple charcoal art style creates a delightful world with some deceptively difficult puzzles.

“A Way Out” – $29.99 on PC, PS, Xbox

Coming from the developers of the award-winning co-op game “It Takes Two” is Hazelight Studios’ earlier and equally incredible game, “A Way Out.” This game tells the thrilling story of two inmates’ reluctant alliance while escaping prison. You and your partner will control the main characters: the hardened, reckless and hot-headed “Leo” and the rational, determined and level-headed “Vincent.” Albeit complete strangers, Leo and Vincent — you and your partner — have to learn how to trust each other and work together to secure their freedom.

“A Way Out” is a true split-screen co-op exclusive adventure game, based on a rich, story-driven narrative, where every step of the journey reveals a little more about each character, their backstories and beyond. At every crossroads, the game allows you to choose between doing things “Leo’s way,” typically easier but involving some sort of violence and unwanted attention, versus doing things “Vincent’s way,” usually stealthier but involving more challenging mechanics. The decisions that you and your partner make in “A Way Out” matter, offering a unique, captivating and exciting experience.

“Kirby and the Forgotten Land” – $59.99 on Nintendo Switch

Float off on an unforgettable journey as the powerful puffball, “Kirby” and his spear-wielding partner, “Bandana Waddle Dee.” Kirby’s adventure begins when he gets sucked into a star-shaped vortex and lands in an abandoned city. He rescues a strange blue creature named “Elfilin”, who tells him that “Waddle Dee Town” was destroyed, and that all the “Waddle Dees” are held captive by mysterious beasts. Kirby then reunites with his old companion, “Bandana Waddle Dee”, and the duo set off to rescue the “Waddle Dees” and rebuild “Waddle Dee Town”.

This adorable 3D platforming game allows you and your partner to play as “Kirby” and “Bandana Waddle Dee.” There are seven worlds of unique levels to complete, along with an assortment of mini-games and challenges throughout. As “Kirby,” you can inhale and become objects such as a car and a roller coaster, and also copy enemies’ abilities, ranging from turning into a gun-toting “Ranger” to a powerful “Tornado.” “Bandana Waddle Dee” is equally as powerful, as he expertly uses his iconic spear to combat adversaries. Work together with your partner to save the “Waddle Dees”, rebuild “Waddle Dee Town” and defeat all the bosses — including special appearances from iconic adversaries “Meta Knight” and “King Dedede”!

“We Were Here” – Free on PC | $4.99 on Xbox & PS

You and your partner get lost in a frozen wasteland and find yourselves split up in an abandoned castle. The only possession you both have left is a one-way walkie-talkie — can the two of you find your way out? “We Were Here” is a collaborative and cooperative puzzle game set in a fictional castle inspired by Castle Rock, Antarctica. The “Librarian” is confined to a secluded part of the castle while the “Explorer” roams the eerie dungeons trying to make their way back to their partner.

Every room and puzzle challenges you and your partner to use your wits, communication and collaboration. The rooms are incredibly unique, from escaping a flooded basement to a navigating a maze in the dungeons. These puzzles can only be solved by the “Explorer”using the clues from the “Librarian.” The game takes about two hours to complete, making it perfect for a cozy night at home on Valentine’s Day. If you like “We Were Here,” check out “We Were Here Forever,” the newest release in the “We Were Here” franchise.

Whether you choose to become students at “Spooky High” or break out from a maximum security prison this Valentine’s Day, you and your duo will definitely have a great time collaborating, cooperating and communicating through these adventures.