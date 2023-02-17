What to do in Los Angeles this weekend

Enjoy vegetarian brunch at The Butcher’s Daughter

A beautiful location, the chance to explore Venice, and you’re helping save the planet? Sounds like a good deal. Take the Metro E line to bus line 33, and you’ll be able to enjoy dishes such as the Surfer’s Burrito and Brunch Pizza.

See blaxploitation classic “Coffy” at the Alamo Drafthouse

The Alamo offers screenings of classic movies all the time and this weekend at 8 p.m. Sunday, they are showing “Coffy” featuring Pam Grier. Take the Metro E line to downtown and enjoy a movie in the Alamo’s retro-themed theater with delicious food brought to your seat.

See the submarine that went to the bottom of the Mariana Trench at the Natural History Museum

USC students get in for free at the Natural History Museum, so mosey on over to see the submarine that director James Cameron used to become the first solo diver to reach the bottom of the Mariana Trench, the deepest place in the ocean. It’s a short walk from campus, which makes it easy to pop in between studying for midterms.

Experience live classical music in a beautiful church

Classical music is often seen as inaccessible, but St. James in-the-City Episcopal Church offers free Classical Sundays at Six, where experienced classical musicians perform every week. This week’s performance features Peter Wittenberg on piano and Kirill Troussov on violin. Take the Metro E line to the Metro D line to feel classy and sophisticated this weekend.

Delight in the aquarium after dark

Get rid of the snotty kids and enjoy a night of 18+ fun at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach with their Night Dive event on Friday from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Take in the galleries accompanied by DJs, a live band, food trucks, and more. Take the F bus to the Metro A Line to dance the night away among the fish.

Learn more about apartheid-era South Africa through art at the Broad

Get the $12 student tickets for South African artist William Kentridge’s new exhibit at the Broad, which highlights more than 130 works by the designer, from drawings to short films. All the works grapple with his experience in apartheid-era South Africa and are heavily influenced by his life-long political activism. Take bus line 423 to the Broad, and you can also check out other exhibits, such as the rotating third floor hall which has works from Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol.