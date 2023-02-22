Literary Kitchen Witch: ‘Magical’ solutions to curb midterm stress

Viviana Ruiz | Daily Trojan

With the midterm season coming out in full swing, stress levels are on the rise. Out of many de-stressing options, herbs are my favorite. They target both physical and emotional ailments, killing two birds with one stone.

Herbs are a relatively cheap and effective way to battle stress, and each one affects the body differently. Some herbs can reduce levels of cortisol, the stress hormone in the blood, while others just aid in relaxation by altering the signal processing in the brain.

Before you go out and buy a bunch of teas a tip to keep in mind is to always purchase organic loose-leaf teas. This usually means that the tea is grown and processed organically, so there are no chemicals, heavy metals or the other toxins that are usually found in heavily processed tea and even tea bags. Fun fact: most tea bags contain polypropylene, a non-biodegradable plastic that releases billions of microplastic particles when you brew a cup.

For those who aren’t fans of drinking tea and would rather consume herbs with their joints, you can also smoke these herbs with or without cannabis. Some things to remember before the fun stuff: herbs can interact with medication and any underlying conditions, so before sparking up, make sure to speak to a healthcare professional who can greenlight your herb use.

Smoking with herbs is experimental in a good way; You get to try different blends of herbs and cannabis. A great starting point for the weed-to-herb ratio is a 2:1 or 3:1. By slowly introducing the herbs you can see which effects and flavors you enjoy. On to the list:

Chamomile

These vibrant yellow dried flowers are distinctive in herbal medicine for their soothing and therapeutic properties. Chamomile is a very mild sedative that calms an individual down mentally and physically. Not only can a cup of chamomile tea help reduce stress and alleviate anxiety, but it can also help the user sleep, soothe sore throats and help with digestion. Some side effects may include nausea, dizziness and allergic reactions.

Lavender

Lavender has a rather delicate, almost sweet smell with a hint of earthiness. In tea, it is excellent for calming and relieving anxiety. It is also helpful for improving sleep quality and boosting mood, reportedly alleviating symptoms of mild depression and soothing headaches and migraines. Side effects may include constipation, increased appetite and skin irritation. When lighting the herb, it produces a very noticeable smell. The taste is slightly bitter and has an earthy flavor. While it does hit a little harsher, it certainly leaves a very flowery taste in your mouth, similar to what you would imagine a flower tasting like.

Lemon balm

This member of the mint family was used in the Middle Ages since it was known to reduce stress and anxiety, promote sleep, improve appetite and ease discomfort caused by indigestion. It is safe to use every day in moderation, and possible side effects include increased appetite, nausea, dizziness and wheezing. Smoking this herb gives a hint of lemon, and its high is very laid back, delivering a sense of relief.

Passionflower

Interestingly, studies have suggested that this herb increases gamma-aminobutyric acid in the brain, which is known to reduce activity in the central nervous system, creating a very mellow vibe aiding in relaxation, enhanced mood, better sleep and pain relief. When smoking this herb, it tastes very woody, like what a fireplace would taste like. The tea produces a bland flavor; it’s a little grassy and has a hint of a floral taste.

Ashwagandha

Almost everyone on TikTok has seen the hype surrounding ashwagandha, and the advertisement is valid. For those who have not seen any videos about it, ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb and, frankly, a very well-researched herb considering research on herbs, in general, is sorely lacking. This herb is classified as an adaptogen, a substance that aids the body in coping with stress. It is also believed to benefit athletic performance and may alleviate generalized anxiety disorder, insomnia, and clinical depression, among other benefits. Possible side effects include drowsiness, upper gastrointestinal discomfort and diarrhea.

Blue Lotus

Blue Lotus is easy to spot due to its vibrant purple leaves and bright sunny yellow centers. This flower is great to help you cope with anxiety and panic disorders since it is high in vitamin B. Blue lotus is a hallucinogenic because of its two psychoactive compounds, apomorphine and nuciferine, which deliver euphoria and calm. That being said, the psychedelic reactions are very mild.

Mugwort

This sage-colored plant is commonly used in beer-making, but is also known to prevent and treat anxiety, digestion problems and irregular periods. It solves restlessness and anxiety while helping to improve mood through its flavonoid plant compound. Mugwort does not hit particularly harshly and generally has an almost pleasant taste to it. When drinking it in tea, it tastes pretty bitter, so sweetening it with sugar or honey may make it easier to drink.

All in all, research proves the effectiveness of certain herbs, but, that being said, their use does not substitute prescription medication use or help from a mental health professional. Do your own research and consult a doctor before implementing any herb into your routine to ensure it’s safe for you and will not interact with any other medication you are taking.

Cynthia Solis is a junior writing about literature, cooking and all things plants. Her column. “Literary Kitchen Witch,” runs every other Wednesday.